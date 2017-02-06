Midpoint for alpine racing

SIERRA-AT-TAHO — South 1 Division skiers and snowboarders competed twice last week, once scheduled and one makeup race last Thursday.

In the regularly scheduled Giant Slalom race Monday to open the week, Oak Ridge teams out pointed the field to win two of the four races.

Allena Thompson won her second race in a row with over a six-second win. Thompson, who didn’t race Thursday, was the division’s only repeat winner as the Trojan girls, pushed by El Dorado, prevailed by two points 381-379 thanks to the finishes of Alexa Harrity (fourth), Lily Doshier (eighth), Julia Purviance (10th) and Jen Thompson (11th).

On the boy’s side, Oak Ridge, led by Colin Kong and Chris Davidson’s top 10 placings, finished third — 20 points behind first-place Ponderosa.

Troy did win the boy’s snowboard race behind Nick Stolecki who placed second, Bryce Gray (third), Chad Stewart (fifth), Jake Vasquez-NathanCiucci (10th, 11th) and Kyle Lane (13th). For the girls, Oak Ridge took third despite the efforts of Analize Mulert who posted the second run’s fastest time.

Racers were back on Thursday under varying degrees of snowfall. The skiers held their third and final Giant Slalom while snowboarders held their first slalom race because the way the course was set.

In the makeup, Oak Ridge’s boys team had four finishers in the top 10 for the season’s first slalom race. Stolecki, in a bid to win his second race, held a near four-second lead after the first run but dropped to 10th on the second to take second place overall. Teammates Gray, Lane and Ciucci were fifth, eighth, and ninth, respectively as the Trojans amassed 15 more points (380-365) over second place Ponderosa. To date, Oak Ridge has won all three races.

Mulert was third in the girl’s race, under three seconds off the pace. Just two other Trojans competed, Chiara Cates who was 14th and Kayla Mackie, ninth after the first run but then disqualified. Team-wise, Oak Ridge’s girls boarders sit in third place.

In the ski competition, Oak Ridge came in third in both races. Michelle Dennin was Troy’s highest finisher in crossing in third place, under two seconds off the lead. Harrity wasn’t far behind in sixth place while Thompson, Sophia Louie, Aivree Romer and Sage Green finished in order between places 12-16.

The boy skiers finished 15 points behind first-place El Dorado. Trojan Colin Kong, was seventh; John Soloman was ninth; John Reimer, 11th; and Lasse Nordahl, 13th.

In combined season-to-date team points, Oak Ridge is second for ski, just 36 points behind Ponderosa, and third for snowboard.

Complete individual and team stats are at south1race.org. Weather forced South 1 to cancel Monday’s race and they’re hopeful of being able to compete on tomorrow’s makeup date which will be the slalom.

