Oak Ridge 4th at D-IAA tournament

TURLOCK — At the Divisional I-AA Tournament at Pitman High last weekend, Oak Ridge wrestlers finished fourth on the strength of 10 placers that included one champion in Jackson Redhair.

The top 8 per weight class moved on to Masters this Friday and Saturday at the Stockton Arena, the last qualifying stop before the CIF State Championships at Raobank Arena in Bakersfield. The Divisional tournament consisted of three leagues and 20 teams.

Redhair’s title at 138 pounds came after his 8-1 win over Del Oro’s Chase Patterson. The Trojan reached the finals with pins over Turlock’s Alex Ceja and Tokay’s Carson Wood after a first-round bye.

Mikey Mello (126) and Jack Santina (145) also reached the finals but finished second. Santina ended up 3-1, Mello 2-1. After a bye to open, Mello pinned Golden Valley’s Daniel Carlin midway through the third period in his quarterfinals match. In the semis, Mello decisioned Tokay’s Trenton Edalgo 12-7 before falling 11-3 via major decision to Pitman’s Adam Velasquez.

Santina won his three preliminary bouts before the finals. He opened withy a third-period fall off Turlock’s Daniel Cornejo, scored an 11-3 major decision victory over a Merrill West opponent and eked out a 3-2 decision over Golden Valley’s Immanuel Wright in the semis. Santina faced Granite Bay’s Jack Ramalia for the championship and lost 16-0.

AJ Bicocca (195, 5-1) won his last match to get third. He split his first two and battled back through consolation rounds, pinning Lodi’s Livio Mamola, decisioning Tokay’s Jared Zermeno 8-3 and then defeating a Buhach Colony opponent 4-2. In his match for third place, Bicocca edged Pitman’s Brenden Tallent 3-2.

After the first day of wrestling, Mello, Santina, Redhair, Jared Horstman (120), Ricky Mello (132) and Preston Cobabe (220) were all undefeated and Oak Ridge sat in second in team points. Overall, the Trojans finished second to Del Oro in pins.

Both Jared Horstman (3-2) and Preston Cobabe (3-2) took fourth place. Horstman won his first two, fell 5-2 to Merrill West’s Greg Villoria in the semis and rebounded for a 17-second pin in his consolation semifinals match. Horstman then lost 6-1 to Del Oro’s Eli Blake in their third/fourth encounter.

Cobabe opened with back-to-back falls but dropped to the consolation brackets after a narrow 3-2 setback in the semis. Reaching deep, Cobabe defeated Turlock’s Juan Estrada 3-1 in double overtime but for third/fourth, had a rough 3-2 setback to Pitman’s Anthony Carbajal.

In fifth was Ricky Mello (3-2) who pinned his first two opponents before getting bounced from the winner’s bracket after a tough 3-2 loss. Still reeling, Ricky lost his next 5-1 but rebounded to pin Tracy’s Alejandro Martinez in his match for fifth place.

Max McCarver (106, 3-2) took sixth, splitting his first two and winning the front half of his next four. Both Bobby Mello (160, 3-2) and Kaden West (170, 3-2) were seventh after each traded off wins/losses over two days. In his last match, Bobby decisioned Tokay’s Matt Cooper 8-1 while in his last bout, West pinned Lodi’s Nathan Tipton in the third period.

Trojan Nathan Magee (152) went 1-2.

This story falls on page "6"