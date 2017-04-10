Oak Ridge Dance places twice at Nationals

0 SHARES SHARES ShareTweet 0 SHARES ShareTweet

The Oak Ridge Dance Team competed at last weekend’s USA Dance Nationals in Long Beach, taking home second place in the kick category and third in small dance.

Oak Ridge qualified via several regional competitions last February in Fair Oaks and Cupertino. It’s the first time Oak Ridge has placed at Nationals.

Coached by Erin Vasconcellos and Serena Hooper, the team also competed in the pom category.

“We are so proud of our team and all of the hard work and dedication they have put forth all year. We especially thank Oak Ridge and our team parents,” Hooper said

The team captains are Jenna Quan and Isabella Ruvalcaba. Ashley Christensen, Kayla Midkiff, Aretha Zhu, Cecile Wu, Kendall Knox, Lizzie Meggs, Katelynn Criswell and Jessica Chanda round out the team.

Oak Ridge Dance is having auditions May 2-4, looking for trained dancers who love to compete and perform. Incoming freshman welcome.

