Oak Ridge falls short to Del Oro

Max McCarver puts the squeeze on a Golden Eagle in last week's SFL dual meet in Loomis. Photo by Stephanie Redhair

LOOMIS — Coming off of their win over Folsom last week, the Trojans travelled to Del Oro last Thursday cautiously optimistic against the long-standing league champions.

Action started at 147 pounds with Chase Patterson teching Nathan Magee. Jack Santina was leading for Oak Ridge in the 154-pound match until Kobe Woltz got a takedown with 2 seconds left to win 7-6. Noah Blake then won 5-2 over Oak Ridge’s Bobby Mello (162) and Willy Costanza got Del Oro its next win at 172 with a pin of Ethan Cobabe.

Though the score was 17-0, the tide was about to turn. At 184, Kaden West pinned Lane Chavez. AJ Bicocca was on the mat ready to wrestle at 197 when the Golden Eagles scrambled their lineup to give him a forfeit. They moved their 195 pounder up to 220 where Adam Lowe pinned Oak Ridge’s Preston Cobabe to widen Del Oro’s lead to 23-12 with seven matches remaining. Oak Ridge forfeited at heavyweight.

Starting what they hoped was a great comeback, Max McCarver, who had moved down to 108 for Oak Ridge, pinned Klay Browning in the first period. Del Oro’s Antonio Lorenzo (ranked 2nd in state) pinned Michael Remer at 115s but Trojan Jared Horstman beat Brendon Johnson 4-2 at 122s.

Oak Ridge’s Mikey Mello outscored Eli Blake 5-2 to narrow the deficit to 35-24 with two matches left. In need of two pins to give it the win, unfortunately, Oak Ridge split the last two bouts to fall short as Evan Minturn (DO) lost to Ricky Mello 6-4 and JT Stinson (DO) narrowly edged Jackson Redhair 1-0.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63793

This story falls on page "6"