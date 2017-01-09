Oak Ridge girls 2-0 in SFL

Opening Friday’s varsity doubleheader with Granite Bay, the Oak Ridge girls improved to 2-0 in the Sierra Foothill League after their 73-54 victory.

The Trojans built a double-digit lead early and maintained it the rest of the way. The closest the Grizzlies came in the fourth was 14 — not enough reason to panic and alter lineups.

Fourteen Trojans scored. Double-figure scoring came from posts Marie Olson, Kassidy De Lapp and Shaylie Harris with 14, 10 and 10 points, respectively.

“I thought our first quarter … our first half was very good. I think we broke down defensively in the second half because with a game tomorrow we went to the bench early and played different rotations,” Troy coach Steve White said. “When we share the ball, it’s moving and we’re looking for the best shot we can be a pretty good team.”

Behind multiple buckets in transition and a half-dozen midcourt steals taken in for scores, Oak Ridge led 21-5 after one quarter and 36-19 at the half. Olson and De Lapp combined for 10 points in the first while Harris added two. In the second, Lexi Perry, Krissy Hoffman and Erica Ingram knocked down three-pointers.

Senior Maria Dutton turned in an effective floor game with solid defense, multiple steals and several over-the-top entry passes to Olson and De Lapp inside.

“In our first game (league verse Folsom) we didn’t send our message that we’re the dominant team because it’s important that it’s understood that we’re the team to beat,” Dutton said.”In the first half we did a good job but let off a little in the second.”

De Lapp, off a sideline inbound pass, opened the third with a basket, Dutton found Olson and Perry assisted Cameron Kirtlan as Oak Ridge got rolling.

Harris’ half-hook across the lane put Troy up 26 and she closed the quarter with another score on Brittany Belanger’s feed.

Olson, Skye Lamy and Harris all had four points in the fourth as White played all his available players.

After Olson, De Lapp and Harris, Perry scored 8 points; Lamy had 6; Ingram added 5; Dutton, Hoffman, Aubrielle Martin and Lauren Helwig 3 apiece; and Kirtlan, Belanger, Sydney Crozier and Taylor Fretwell 2 points each.

