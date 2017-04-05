Nicholas Dolley, Oak Ridge's No. 1 golfer, chips onto the green in a match against Granite Bay last week. Village Life photo by Shelly Thorene

Sports

Oak Ridge golf update

By From page A6 | April 05, 2017

The Oak Ridge golf team has a 5-2 Sierra Foothill League record heading into the week.

Team members include Nicholas Dolley, Max Goodin, Ryan Nelson, Matt Dolley, Max Vandeventer and Jaden Zalkind.

Village Life Staff

