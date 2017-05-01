Oak Ridge lacrosse unblemished in SVL play

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Brianne Gross scored five goals and Aly De Caro and Hailey Honaker each added four as Oak Ridge routed visiting Christian Brothers 22-5 to close the regular season home schedule Tuesday night.

The onslaught started 19 seconds after the opening draw and ended 40 seconds before the final horn. In all, eight Trojans found the net in a tune up for tonight’s big match in Davis that could determine whether Oak Ridge gets to host in next week’s playoffs.

“Christian Brothers has good players and typically plays with heart but I think we knocked them down pretty quick at the start,” Trojan coach Nathan Hendel said. “I thought our effort waned a bit and I’m not happy with that but understand it’s hard to stay on edge when the other team can’t match your intensity. Right now we want to see something meaningful each game as we go into the postseason.”

Oak Ridge edged Davis 12-11 Friday (see Scoreboard) to go undefeated in the Sacramento Valley League standings.

Troy dominated the first three-and-a-half minutes Tuesday, racing to a 6-0 lead. Gross opened the scoring after taking a pass from Morgan Delwiche; a mere 13 seconds later, Gross’ nifty control of the draw led to Emma Reed’s pass to Skylar Schuette for the 2-0 advantage.

Oak Ridge controlled the draws and transitioned quickly to fastbreaks to leave the Falcons reeling. Honaker’s run and skip shot made it 3-0; Reed’s successful screen enabled Gross to get her second; Reed scored in the crease off Schuette’s feed; and the clock stood at 21:34 left in the first half when Schuette, behind the goal, found Kelcie Bonal for a 6-goal lead.

“We’ve all been playing with each other a long time and know each other’s tendencies,” Reed said. “We pride ourselves on working together and it shows in our draws.”

Shaking off the effects of the Trojans’ blitz, Christian Brothers countered with a score but Oak Ridge answered on Reed’s’ give-and-go with Gross and Schuette’s conversion from the 8-meter line.

De Caro then took over, scoring low in the frame after spinning away from her defender and a Falcon shooting-space violation put ‘Burt’ at the 8-meter line for another goal. Gross’ fourth goal on Sophie Harger’s setup interrupted De Caro’s spurt but the junior came back on the back end of a Schuette-Honaker run as Troy stretched their lead to 10.

“It’s called a roll dodge,” said De Caro of the deft move she used on her first goal. “I’m not a huge scorer but more of an assister. We wanted to start strong and show that the Trojans will defend their home field.”

With 4:10 left in the half, Honaker added to the lead on a wrap-around goal. The Falcons got the last two before the break to trail 13-4.

Oak Ridge scored the first five goals of the second half after being on defense the first two minutes. Schuette got her third on a long carry possession to open the barrage; Gross drew the defense, then whipped a pass for De Caro’s fourth; De Caro ate up real estate before assisting Honaker; Gross fed Reed who juked her way in; and Reed found Gross on a cut as the Trojan held complete control.

The Trojans played to the end. Before she retired, Gross picked up a ground ball and passed ahead to Sydney Gunderson who snagged the high throw and flushed a goal. Gunderson then came back and powered through several defenders to make it 20-5.

With Oak Ridge goalie Ashley Laing protecting the net with saves, Honaker connected on her fourth with 5:15 left and Sarah Olds, serenaded by teammates afterwards for her birthday, scored on a nifty over-the-top shot on her approach from the side.