Oak Ridge sends five to Rabobank

STOCKTON — After two grueling days of top-notch wrestling at last weekend’s Masters Meet at the Stockton Arena, five Oak Ridge wrestlers had punched their ticket to the upcoming CIF State Championships at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.

The quintet represent eight from the county that qualified. Oak Ridge advanced over half the squad it sent to Masters. In team points, Troy was eighth with 107.

The Trojans had one runner-up, 120-pounder Jared Horstman, one third place finisher, one in fourth and two in sixth. The top 8 from each weight bracket qualified for the state finals.

Horstman, Jackson Redhair (138), and AJ Bicocca (195) all went undefeated the first day, guaranteeing them a spot on the podium — where to be determined the following day. Seven other Trojans went to the second day alive in the consolation bracket.

Horstman opened with a 6-4 decision, then defeated Livingston’s Rajanvir Chahal 4-2 before edging Vacaville’s Jacob Peralta 3-2. In the semifinals, Horstman had another close match, prevailing 5-4 over West’s Greg Villoria after a he was awarded a contested takedown in the closing seconds. In the finals against Sierra Foothill League foe Angelo Martinoni of Folsom, Horstman saw his win streak end in an 8-0 setback.

Mikey Mello (126) went 6-1 at the tournament, five wins by one point, including all four in the consolation rounds — 9-8, 1-0, 3-2 and his last, a 4-3 decision over Granite Bay’s Teague Dilbeck, avenging an earlier loss, for third place.

Redhair (138) opened with two pins and then decisioned Gregori’s Mikey Villavicencio 6-1 to end Friday. Saturday he lost his semis match 3-1 in overtime but bounced back and defeated Del Oro’s Chase Patterson 5-3 before falling to fourth after an 8-5 loss to Benicia’s Alejandro Lanza.

Bicocca started Friday with a quick fall, followed up with another in the third period and closed the first day with another pin — 62 seconds in against El Camino’s David Stewart. In the semis, Bicocca was up 2-0 against 9th-ranked Nemo Chapman of Inderkum but a reversal tied the match and Chapman ended up winning in overtime.

Awaiting in consolations was Union Mine’s Daniel Warden and the D’back doubled up Bicocca 14-7 to send Bicocca to the fifth/sixth place match where he lost a close 3-2 match to Pitman’s Brendan Tallent.

Ricky Mello (132) was 4-3 overall, highlighted by his 4-3 win over Turlock’s Alex Oliveira who had defeated Mello twice this season. Mello then eked out a 2-1 win against Lodi’s Dylan Crawford but was knocked back after a 5-0 loss to Sierra’s Branden Rullan. He took sixth after falling 14-9.

Max McCarver (106), Jack Santini (145), Bobby Mello (160) and Kaden West (170) also made it to the second day but dropped matches to end their seasons. Both West and McCarver rallied with three straight consolation wins. Preston Cobabe (220) fought hard to get past Friday but was eliminated in a double overtime loss.

This story falls on page "6"