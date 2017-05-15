Oak Ridge softball co-champs

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Nicole Eccles struck out five batters in three innings, and Reagan Hunt homered as Oak Ridge defeated Del Oro 11-3 to capture a share of the Sierra Foothill League championship on Senior Day Wednesday.

Eccles spread four base hits and one walk over four innings. She faced the minimum nine batters in the first three innings, then reentered the game in the seventh inning to close out the game for the Trojans.

“I usually have troubles coming back in, especially trying to follow up my first three innings,” Eccles said. “It was very difficult. “My drop ball and curveball were working.”

The Trojan offense supported Eccles’ effort by erupting for a pair of five-run innings — one in third, and other in the fifth inning. Hunt finished the game going 3-for-4 with two singles to go with her round-tripper.

“I thing is, we were just more pumped, it was senior day and we knew it. They were talking smack, so we had to beat them. It was the last game of the season.”

The senior class also contributed to the championship cause. Cameron Kirtlan was 3-for-4; Kendall Kelly drew three walks, stole a base and scored three times; and Lauren Niemiec was 1-for-1 with one RBI in her lone appearance at the plate. Taylor Railey and Katie Schmitt also finished out their regular season careers for Oak Ridge on the day.

“We came in with a lot of energy and really motivated to win on Senior Day,” Railey said. “We wanted that title. Freshman year we were the worst team in the league, and come out on top our senior year.”

In the bottom of the third, Kirtlan singled home Hunt for 1-0 lead. Kelley Renner singled in Hannah Dardano and Kelly, followed by Brooke Niemiec’s triple to score Renner and Kirtlan for a 5-0 advantage.

“We just hopped on her (Del Oro starting pitcher) and started feeding off of each other, having each other’s backs,” Kelly said.

Hunt led off the sixth with her fourth home run of the season, a solo shot to left field for a 7-3 lead. The Trojans closed out the scoring with RBI knocks by Kirtlan, Brooke, Laura and Leah Polson.

“We strung some hits together, and definitely worked together as a team,” Kirtlan said.