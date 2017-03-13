Oak Ridge softball splits first two games

The Oak Ridge Trojans softball team’s season lost its second game of the year Tuesday, falling on their home field by a final score of 3-0 against the Del Campo Cougars. Oak Ridge is off to a (1-1) record to kick off the season after a 3-2 victory against Antelope in its first game.

Two newcomers in Brooke Niemiec and Kevyn Freehill from the previous seasons junior varsity team look to play a key factor for the Trojans. In its first two games Niemiec and Freehill are two of only three pitchers Oak Ridge has used thus far, combining for just three earned runs over a combined 12 1/3 innings thrown. Niemiec has already started to produce on offense as well, opening the season 3-4 with a double so far.

With that said, after graduating only four seniors in the previous season, the Trojans bring back a majority of their varsity roster from the year before. Two of these players include the now seniors Taylor Railey and Kendall Kelly, with Railey serving as the teams leadoff batter and Kelly hitting in the two spot for Oak Ridge.

“Overall I think we have a really strong team this year all around,” said Oak Ridge head coach Samantha Toy. “We may not have that one obvious standout player, but I think that we are a very well-balanced team.”

As the new season begins to unfold, The Trojans will look to improve upon their 2016 season where they finished with an overall record of (11-17) and (6-6) in Sierra Foothill League play.

This story falls on page "6"