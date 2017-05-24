ShareTweet ShareTweet

CLOVIS — The CIF State Swim Championships may just be in its third year but the Oak Ridge varsity boy’s team owns it. The Covis Olympic Swim Complex, aka Bryce Mefford’s personal playground before school lets out each year, bore witness to yet another tremendous team effort at Saturday’s finals led by the Trojan senior that resulted in a second straight state title for Oak Ridge in addition to Mefford’s fourth individual championship of his prep career.

Mefford, swimming with his brother Colby, Ben Dillard and fellow senior Colin Reeve, put up 40 early points in the Trojans’ score column after the quartet established a new state meet record with a 1:30.08 time in 200 yard Medley Relay race. Later, Bryce, headed to Cal on scholarship, teamed with Reeve, Leon Kassianenko and Evan McCormick to knock down another state meet record, this time the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:22.74). Bryce’s pace of 19.90 to lead off topped the time of Saturday’s 50 freestyle winner.

Competing in the 100 Butterfly, Bryce touched first in 46.85. just .10 off the state meet record. Though he was fastest in the 200 freestyle prelims, Bryce just missed another first-place medal, placing second behind Northgate’s Alexei Sancov (1:34.25-1:34.82). Colby took 14th.

Colby raced in the 100 Backstroke finals, touching 15th. He picked up his second medal with a fourth-place finish along with Kassianenko, McCormick and Ben Dillard in the boy’s 400 Freestyle Relay. Dillard swam in the 200 Individual Medley, taking 12th, and the 100 Breastroke where he was ninth.

On the girl’s side, Oak Ridge’s Jennifer Lathrop topped her prelims time in Friday’s 100 Backstroke to place fourth in Saturday’s finals. She then teamed with senior Kylie McCormick and sophomores McKenna Harrop-St. John and Emma Mehl for seventh in the 200 Medley Relay.

Boys finals

200MR: 1-OR (Bryce Mefford, Ben Dillard, Colby Mefford, Colin Reeve), *1:30.08. 200free: 2-Bryce Mefford, 1:34.82; 14-Colby Mefford, 1:40.19. 200IM: 12-Dillard, 1:51.35. 100fly: 1-Bryce Mefford, 46.85. 200FR: 1-OR (Bryce Mefford, Evan McCormick, Reeve, Leon Kassianenko), *1:22.74. 100back: 15-Colby Mefford, 51.27. 400FR: 4-OR (Kassianenko, McCormick, Dillard, Colby Mefford), 3:05.14. 100breast: 9-Dillard, 56.59.

Girls finals

100back: 4-Jennifer Lathrop, 54.58. 200MR: 7-OR (Lathrop, Kylie McCormick, McKenna Harrop St. John, Emma Mehl), 1:46.80.

*State meet record