OR volleyball drops match 3-1

Oak Ridge dropped its home opener last week, falling to Jesuit in four sets by a score of 20-25, 25-19, 18-25, 22-25.

The third set was key. Appearing dead in the water, the Trojans ran off seven straight points to take the lead but were outscored 11-3 the rest of the way. In the fourth and final set, Oak Ridge lost a five-point advantage.

“They (Marauders) were just more consistent that we were,”Trojan coach Sheri Millhollin said. “We missed a lot of serves and need to learn to keep a lead. We tend to let down and go for the big swings instead of playing smart.”

Except for some runs, the teams spent much of Monday’s match trading points. The opening set was very tight as neither team was able to push comfortably ahead. Wyatt Rowland’s kill staked Troy to an 18-16 edge and the score stood at 20-all after Addison Frese’s set for Kyle McCoy.

With Frese on serve, an Oak Ridge violation followed by several serve receive errors and a mishit gave the set to Jesuit.

Set No. 2 was close as Rowland got going. The Trojans broke from an 18-all deadlock on two Marauder miscues and extended on McCoy’s block and his cross-court kill. After a Jesuit timeout, Rowland connected from the back row, a Marauder hit sailed out and Max Watson’s kill ended it.

Rowland and Watson are key pieces to the Oak Ridge puzzle for Millhollin who returns for her second year. Frese is a capable setter; McCoy and Reagan Ives are solid support players; while Joel Hoversten and Erick Lippner handle the defense. Several injuries have hit the squad — Skler Rassmussen is out for the year; the team awaits middle Taylor Crook; and some winter athletes still might join the team.

“The potential is there and we have a lot of bright spots but we have to work on team chemistry and consistency,” Millhollin said. “I’m not worried we won’t be good. We’ve gone to a lot of scrimmages and have done well. Now we have to put that into the games. Our league is not as strong so we should be right there.”

Oak Ridge needed to get the third set but faded mid-game to trail 14-8. At that point Troy flipped the switch as Watson scored a kill, McCoy tipped a stray to the middle. Rowland’s save led to McCoy’s redirect, Frese landed an ace and Rowland rolled one off the Jesuit block from the back row.

Now ahead, the Trojans immediately crumbled under the weight of mistakes, aces and the Marauders turnaround in play. Late life came in the form of Watson’s ace but his next was the opposite to give Jesuit the 2-games-to-1 lead.

Oak Ridge got off the block well to start the fourth set. Rowland kept his hitting up and several yellow cards against the Marauders caused their play to dip. Oak Ridge led 13-7 after Watson’s block of a one-set and 15-10 after another Watson rejection.

Jesuit chipped away as the late stages went back-and-fourth. Rowland’s kill kept the Trojans within 23-22 and at 24-22, Chandler Wilkins pulled out a tough save only to see Jesuit return it to the floor for the match winner.

Rounding out the Oak Ridge roster is Jacob Philpot, Jake Haines and Ryan Nielson.

