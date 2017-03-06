Redhair falls short of state medal

BAKERSFIELD — Ebbs and flows are the reality each year at the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Rabobank Arena.

Last year Oak Ridge left with one victory. This year, Trojans saw four of their five wrestlers win at least two matches each.

Of the eight El Dorado County competitors, only one made it to the second day of competition — a far cry from last year when Ponderosa’s Kyle Jennings battled for a state title, or 2015, when Oak Ridge’s Brandon Claiborne placed fifth.

Trojan junior Jackson Redhair (138 pounds) had the best local showing in the tournament, finishing 3-2 in his first trip to Bakersfield and falling one win shy of a guaranteed state medal (top 8). He began the tournament with a solid 6-1 win over Abe Cervantes of Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga) but then matched up with No. 1 seed Jaden Enriquez of Mission Oak (Tulare) and lost 5-2, hanging tough.

From that point Redhair was one loss away from elimination but rose to the occasion by ripping off a pair of wins: a 4-2 decision over Niko Petrucelli of Clovis North and a 5-1 triumph over No. 7 seed Johnny Fox of Gilroy in which he fended off a furious charge. It all ended with a 9-2 loss to Steven Abbate of Central Catholic.

“He (Redhair) had a great postseason, proved to everyone that he is a state-caliber kid and is coming back next year,” Oak Ridge coach Casey Rhyan said. “It wasn’t a surprise to us. We know how much better he has gotten this year.”

Mikey Mello (126) had a 5-3 lead slip and was pinned in overtime against Johnny Vargas of Montclair but rebounded with two wins before bowing out with a 2-2 mark. He pinned Nick Woo of Lowell and edged Ethan Ramos of Olympian 7-6. His tournament ended in a 10-4 decision to Trey Munoz of Trabuco Hills.

The junior bettered his 1-2 showing last season and came in ranked 18th in the state.

Senior Rickey Mello (ranked 33rd at 132) also finished 2-2. He dropped a tight 4-3 decision to Ray Cordova of Alta Loma before gutting out a 7-6 ultimate tiebreaker victory over Adrian Gonzalez of Bakersfield. He pinned Jose Gutierrez of Skyline before losing 5-1 to Luis Ramos of Selma, ending his day.

Junior AJ Bicocca (195) fell in a close 8-7 decision to Brayden Ray of Santiago (Corona) to start, then won by pin over Kwabena Watson of Central (Fresno) and Oman Hernandez of El Camino. He was eliminated by Hamzah Al-Saudi of Palisades, 6-5. His 2-2 showing came with a No. 27 state ranking.

And finally for Oak Ridge, sophomore Jared Horstman (120) finished 0-2, dropping an 11-1 major decision to Cameron Santiago of Poway and then falling just short, 2-0, to San Diego Section champion Allan Beato of Mt. Carmel.

“This tournament is so tough and one where you have no idea what’s going to happen when you’re walking in,” Rhyan said. “You always worry the first time there about getting caught up in the big show and getting anxious and nervous. For the most part they (Oak Ridge wrestlers) didn’t show that and as far as expectations I would say they exceeded as a group. Overall it was one of the better state tournaments we’ve had in terms of wins and I was happy with the boys.”

This story falls on page "6"