Rodriguez gets All Star start

Brady Rodriguez delivers to the plate as the South's starting pitcher in Saturday's Optimist All-Star game. Village Life photo by Mark Studyvin

SACRAMENTO — Oak Ridge High graduated senior Brady Rodriguez finished his high school career on a high note after being selected the starting pitcher for the South squad in the Large School division of the Optimist All-Star game.

He pitching two inning, striking out three batters, giving up one hit and no runs, as the North and South finished the game in a 10-10 draw at the McAuliffe Baseball Complex Saturday evening.

“It was fun, I had a good time,” said Rodriguez. “It was nice seeing everybody out there. I definitely know some of them, met some new ones. It’s cool meeting these guys I’ve heard of; it’s bittersweet to see the guys you lost to.”

Rodriguez finished the season with a 4-1 record, 1.42 ERA, 34 strikeouts with only 18 walks and one save in 11 appearances.

“I was hoping to get picked, and I thought I performed well enough to,” Rodriguez said. “And it happened, so I was excited to come out here and compete with the best.”

