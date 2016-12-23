Schedule: Dec. 28 – Jan. 3, 2017
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Boys basketball
OR @ St. Hope Tourney
Girls basketball
OR @ San Diego Tourney
Thursday, Dec. 29
Boys basketball
OR @ St. Hope Tourney
Girls basketball
OR @ San Diego Tourney
Wrestling
OR @ Winter Duals, Rodriguez HS
OR girls @ No Guts/Glory, Natomas HS
Friday, Dec. 30
Boys basketball
OR @ St. Hope Tourney
Girls basketball
OR @ San Diego Tourney
Soccer
Grant @ OR, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Happy New Year!
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Boys basketball
OR @ Folsom, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Nevada Union @ OR, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
OR @ Roseville, 7 p.m.
