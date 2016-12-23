December 23, 2016 | Posted by

Schedule: Dec. 28 – Jan. 3, 2017

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Boys basketball
OR @ St. Hope Tourney

Girls basketball
OR @ San Diego Tourney

Thursday, Dec. 29

Boys basketball
OR @ St. Hope Tourney

Girls basketball
OR @ San Diego Tourney

Wrestling
OR @ Winter Duals, Rodriguez HS
OR girls @ No Guts/Glory, Natomas HS

Friday, Dec. 30

Boys basketball
OR @ St. Hope Tourney

Girls basketball
OR @ San Diego Tourney

Soccer
Grant @ OR, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Happy New Year!

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Boys basketball
OR @ Folsom, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer
Nevada Union @ OR, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer
OR @ Roseville, 7 p.m.

