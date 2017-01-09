Schedule: Jan. 11-17, 2017
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Girls basketball
Nevada Union @ OR, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
OR @ Folsom, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Alpine Racing
OR @ Sierra-at-Tahoe, 9 a.m.
Boys soccer
Woodcreek @ OR, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
OR @ Woodcreek, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Boys basketball
OR @ Rocklin, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
OR @ Rocklin, 6:30
Wrestling
OR @ Tim Brown Tourney, Sacramento
Saturday, Jan. 14
Girls basketball
OR @ St. Mary’s MLK Showcase, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
OR @ Tim Brown Tourney, Sacramento
OR @ Tokay Tourney
Monday, Jan. 16
Alpine Racing
OR @ Sierra-at-Tahoe, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Boys basketball
Woodcreek @ OR, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
OR @ Rocklin, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Rocklin @ OR, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
OR @ Rocklin, 6 p.m.
Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63379This story falls on page "6"
Last Login:
Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry