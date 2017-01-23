Schedule: Jan. 25-31, 2017
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Boys basketball
OR @ Del Oro, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Boys soccer
OR @ Nevada Union, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Boys basketball
Folsom @ OR, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
Folsom @ OR, 6:30
Saturday, Jan. 28
Wrestling
OR @ Trojan War, ORHS
OR girls @ Elk Grove Tourney
Monday, Jan. 30
Alpine Racing
OR @ Sierra-at-Tahoe, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Girls basketball
OR @ Granite Bay, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Folsom @ OR, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
OR @ Folsom, 7 p.m.
Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63790This story falls on page "6"
Posted by Village Life Staff on Jan 23 2017.
Last Login:
Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
Last Login:
Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry