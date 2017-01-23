January 23, 2017 | Posted by

Schedule: Jan. 25-31, 2017

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Boys basketball
OR @ Del Oro, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Boys soccer
OR @ Nevada Union, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Boys basketball
Folsom @ OR, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball
Folsom @ OR, 6:30

Saturday, Jan. 28

Wrestling
OR @ Trojan War, ORHS
OR girls @ Elk Grove Tourney

Monday, Jan. 30

Alpine Racing
OR @ Sierra-at-Tahoe, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Girls basketball
OR @ Granite Bay, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer
Folsom @ OR, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer
OR @ Folsom, 7 p.m.

 

