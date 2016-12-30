December 30, 2016 | Posted by

Schedule: Jan. 4-10, 2017

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Girls basketball
OR @ Folsom, 7 p.m.

Wrestling
Nevada Union @ OR, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Boys soccer
OR @ Folsom, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer
Folsom @ OR, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Boys basketball
Granite Bay @ OR, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball
Granite Bay @ OR, 6:30

Wrestling
OR, PHS boys @ Buchanan Invite, Clovis
OR, ED girls @ Napa Tourney

Saturday, Jan. 7

Girls basketball
OR vs Heritage, 5 p.m.

Wrestling
OR, PHS boys @ Buchanan Invite, Clovis
OR, ED girls @ Napa Tourney

Monday, Jan 9.

Alpine Racing
OR @ Sierra-at-Tahoe, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Boys basketball
Nevada Union @ OR, 7 p.m.

