Schedule: Jan. 4-10, 2017
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Girls basketball
OR @ Folsom, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Nevada Union @ OR, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Boys soccer
OR @ Folsom, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Folsom @ OR, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Boys basketball
Granite Bay @ OR, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
Granite Bay @ OR, 6:30
Wrestling
OR, PHS boys @ Buchanan Invite, Clovis
OR, ED girls @ Napa Tourney
Saturday, Jan. 7
Girls basketball
OR vs Heritage, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
OR, PHS boys @ Buchanan Invite, Clovis
OR, ED girls @ Napa Tourney
Monday, Jan 9.
Alpine Racing
OR @ Sierra-at-Tahoe, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Boys basketball
Nevada Union @ OR, 7 p.m.
Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63258This story falls on page "6"
Posted by Village Life Staff on Dec 30 2016.
Last Login:
Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
Last Login:
Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry