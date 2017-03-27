Schedule: Mar. 29 – April 4, 2017

Wednesday, Mar. 29

Golf

Granite Bay vs OR, Serrano CC, 3 p.m.

Softball

Woodcreek @ OR, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

OR @ Folsom, 6 p.m.

Track and Field

OR @ Rocklin, 3:30

Swim

Del Oro/Granite Bay vs OR, CSD, 3 p.m.

Dive

Del Oro/Granite Bay vs OR, Vista del Lago, 2:30

Baseball

UM @ ED, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 30

Golf

Folsom @ OR, Serrano CC, 3:30

Tennis

Del Oro @ OR, OR Broadstone, 3:30

Friday, Mar. 31

Softball

OR @ Rocklin, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

OR boys @ Granite Bay, 7:30

Granite Bay @ OR girls, 7:15

Track and Field

OR @ Stanford Invite

Swim and Dive

OR vs Jesuit/Bellarmine, Jesuit HS, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Lacrosse

Amador Valley @ OR girls, 7:15

Serra @ OR boys, 12:30

Track and Field

OR @ Stanford Invite

Monday, April 3

Tennis

Folsom vs OR, Broadstone RC, 3:30

Tuesday, April 4

Baseball

Woodcreek @ OR, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Vista @ OR boys, 7 p.m.

OR girls @ Vista, 7:15

Tennis

OR @ Nevada Union, 3:30

