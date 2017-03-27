Schedule: Mar. 29 – April 4, 2017
Wednesday, Mar. 29
Golf
Granite Bay vs OR, Serrano CC, 3 p.m.
Softball
Woodcreek @ OR, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
OR @ Folsom, 6 p.m.
Track and Field
OR @ Rocklin, 3:30
Swim
Del Oro/Granite Bay vs OR, CSD, 3 p.m.
Dive
Del Oro/Granite Bay vs OR, Vista del Lago, 2:30
Baseball
UM @ ED, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 30
Golf
Folsom @ OR, Serrano CC, 3:30
Tennis
Del Oro @ OR, OR Broadstone, 3:30
Friday, Mar. 31
Softball
OR @ Rocklin, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
OR boys @ Granite Bay, 7:30
Granite Bay @ OR girls, 7:15
Track and Field
OR @ Stanford Invite
Swim and Dive
OR vs Jesuit/Bellarmine, Jesuit HS, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Lacrosse
Amador Valley @ OR girls, 7:15
Serra @ OR boys, 12:30
Track and Field
OR @ Stanford Invite
Monday, April 3
Tennis
Folsom vs OR, Broadstone RC, 3:30
Tuesday, April 4
Baseball
Woodcreek @ OR, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Vista @ OR boys, 7 p.m.
OR girls @ Vista, 7:15
Tennis
OR @ Nevada Union, 3:30
