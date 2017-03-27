March 27, 2017 | Posted by

Schedule: Mar. 29 – April 4, 2017

Wednesday, Mar. 29

Golf
Granite Bay vs OR, Serrano CC, 3 p.m.

Softball
Woodcreek @ OR, 4 p.m.

Volleyball
OR @ Folsom, 6 p.m.

Track and Field
OR @ Rocklin, 3:30

Swim
Del Oro/Granite Bay vs OR, CSD, 3 p.m.

Dive
Del Oro/Granite Bay vs OR, Vista del Lago, 2:30

Baseball
UM @ ED, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 30

Golf
Folsom @ OR, Serrano CC, 3:30

Tennis
Del Oro @ OR, OR Broadstone, 3:30

Friday, Mar. 31

Softball
OR @ Rocklin, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse
OR boys @ Granite Bay, 7:30
Granite Bay @ OR girls, 7:15

Track and Field
OR @ Stanford Invite

Swim and Dive
OR vs Jesuit/Bellarmine, Jesuit HS, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Lacrosse
Amador Valley @ OR girls, 7:15
Serra @ OR boys, 12:30

Track and Field
OR @ Stanford Invite

Monday, April 3

Tennis
Folsom vs OR, Broadstone RC, 3:30

Tuesday, April 4

Baseball
Woodcreek @ OR, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse
Vista @ OR boys, 7 p.m.
OR girls @ Vista, 7:15

Tennis
OR @ Nevada Union, 3:30

 

