Schedule: Mar. 8-14, 2017

Today, Mar. 8

Alpine Racing

State Finals @ Northstar

Golf

Nevada Union vs OR, Serrano CC, 3:30

Girls basketball

NorCals

D-I: OR tba, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

OR @ Whitney, 6 p.m.

Baseball

Burbank @ UM, 3:30

Bear River @ PHS, 3:30

Thursday, Mar. 9

Alpine Racing

State Finals @ Northstar

Tennis

OR @ Del Oro, 3:30

Baseball

Bradshaw Christian @ GS, 3:30

Softball

OR vs Folsom, Sac Complex, 10:45 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 10

Lacrosse

OR @ Petaluma, 7:30

Softball

OR vs Placer, Sac Complex, 3;15

OR vs River City, Sac Complex, 5 p.m.

Swim/Dive

OR vs Woodcreek Invite, Roseville Aquatic Center 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Mar. 11

Baseball

OR @ Napa, 11 a.m.

Girls basketball

NorCals

D-I: 2nd round, tbd, 6 p.m.

Track and Field

OR, GS @ Sturgeon Invite 8:30 a.m.

Lacrosse

OR vs Cal High, San Ramon, 11:30 a.m.

Swim/Dive

OR @ Woodcreek Invite, Roseville Aquatic Center 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Mar. 13

Tennis

OR @ Folsom, 3:30

Volleyball

Woodcreek @ OR, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar, 14

Girls basketball

NorCals

D-I: semis, tbd, 7 p.m.

Golf

Woodcreek vs OR, Serrano CC, 3:30

Tennis

Nevada Union vs OR, Broadstone, 3:30

This story falls on page "6"