Schedule: Mar. 8-14, 2017
Today, Mar. 8
Alpine Racing
State Finals @ Northstar
Golf
Nevada Union vs OR, Serrano CC, 3:30
Girls basketball
NorCals
D-I: OR tba, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
OR @ Whitney, 6 p.m.
Baseball
Burbank @ UM, 3:30
Bear River @ PHS, 3:30
Thursday, Mar. 9
Alpine Racing
State Finals @ Northstar
Tennis
OR @ Del Oro, 3:30
Baseball
Bradshaw Christian @ GS, 3:30
Softball
OR vs Folsom, Sac Complex, 10:45 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 10
Lacrosse
OR @ Petaluma, 7:30
Softball
OR vs Placer, Sac Complex, 3;15
OR vs River City, Sac Complex, 5 p.m.
Swim/Dive
OR vs Woodcreek Invite, Roseville Aquatic Center 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Mar. 11
Baseball
OR @ Napa, 11 a.m.
Girls basketball
NorCals
D-I: 2nd round, tbd, 6 p.m.
Track and Field
OR, GS @ Sturgeon Invite 8:30 a.m.
Lacrosse
OR vs Cal High, San Ramon, 11:30 a.m.
Swim/Dive
OR @ Woodcreek Invite, Roseville Aquatic Center 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Mar. 13
Tennis
OR @ Folsom, 3:30
Volleyball
Woodcreek @ OR, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar, 14
Girls basketball
NorCals
D-I: semis, tbd, 7 p.m.
Golf
Woodcreek vs OR, Serrano CC, 3:30
Tennis
Nevada Union vs OR, Broadstone, 3:30
Last Login:
Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry