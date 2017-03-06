March 06, 2017 | Posted by

Schedule: Mar. 8-14, 2017

Today, Mar. 8

Alpine Racing
State Finals @ Northstar

Golf
Nevada Union vs OR, Serrano CC, 3:30

Girls basketball
NorCals
D-I: OR tba, 7 p.m.

Volleyball
OR @ Whitney, 6 p.m.

Baseball
Burbank @ UM, 3:30
Bear River @ PHS, 3:30

Thursday, Mar. 9

Alpine Racing
State Finals @ Northstar

Tennis
OR @ Del Oro, 3:30

Baseball
Bradshaw Christian @ GS, 3:30

Softball
OR vs Folsom, Sac Complex, 10:45 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 10

Lacrosse
OR @ Petaluma, 7:30

Softball
OR vs Placer, Sac Complex, 3;15
OR vs River City, Sac Complex, 5 p.m.

Swim/Dive
OR vs Woodcreek Invite, Roseville Aquatic Center 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Mar. 11

Baseball
OR @ Napa, 11 a.m.

Girls basketball
NorCals
D-I: 2nd round, tbd, 6 p.m.

Track and Field
OR, GS @ Sturgeon Invite 8:30 a.m.

Lacrosse
OR vs Cal High, San Ramon, 11:30 a.m.

Swim/Dive
OR @ Woodcreek Invite, Roseville Aquatic Center 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Mar. 13

Tennis
OR @ Folsom, 3:30

Volleyball
Woodcreek @ OR, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar, 14

Girls basketball
NorCals
D-I: semis, tbd, 7 p.m.

Golf
Woodcreek vs OR, Serrano CC, 3:30

Tennis
Nevada Union vs OR, Broadstone, 3:30

