Scoreboard

Girls basketball

SoCal Holiday Prep Classic

Oak Ridge 63, Canyon Springs 37 — The Trojans shook off travel and a sluggish start to outscore CS 37-14 in the middle quarters. Marie Olson led Troy with 22 points and Shayley Harris added 11.

Oak Ridge 53, La Jolla Country Day 80 — The Trojans competed well in the second half but it wasn’t enough. Olson led Oak Ridge with 14 points.

Oak Ridge 65, Serra (San Diego) 52

Oak Ridge 50, Serra (Gardena) 58

Boys basketball

St. Hope Elite Hoops Classic

Oak Ridge 47, Oakland 29 — The Trojans outscored Oakland 33-17 in the second half after a low-scoring first half.

Oak Ridge 60, Clovis North 62 — Troy led 39-28 at the half.

Oak Ridge 53, Sacred Heart 55

Nonleague

Oak Ridge 54, Fairfield 35

