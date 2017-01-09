Scoreboard
Wrestling
Doc Buchanan Tournament
122-Jared Horstman, 1-2; 132-Ricky Mello, 1-2; 138-Jackson Redhair, 2-2; 152-Jack Santina, 1-2; 170-Bobby Mello, 0-2; 170-Kaden West, 0-2; 195-AJ Bicocco, 4-3, 8th place.
Girls soccer
Oak Ridge 1, Folsom 1 — Alyssa Carranz scored for the Lady Trojans.
Boys soccer
Oak Ridge 1, Folsom 3 — Clayton Smith had the Trojans’ goal. Keeper Joel Holversten had 2 saves.
