Scoreboard

Wrestling

Doc Buchanan Tournament
122-Jared Horstman, 1-2; 132-Ricky Mello, 1-2; 138-Jackson Redhair, 2-2; 152-Jack Santina, 1-2; 170-Bobby Mello, 0-2; 170-Kaden West, 0-2; 195-AJ Bicocco, 4-3, 8th place.

Girls soccer

Oak Ridge 1, Folsom 1 — Alyssa Carranz scored for the Lady Trojans.

Boys soccer

Oak Ridge 1, Folsom 3 — Clayton Smith had the Trojans’ goal. Keeper Joel Holversten had 2 saves.

