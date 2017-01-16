Scoreboard

January 16, 2017 | Posted by

Boys soccer

Oak Ridge 4, Woodcreek 2 — Zack Hayden scored twice for the Trojans and Clayton Smith and Justin Poerio also added goals. Smith and Hayden picked up assists while goalie Murat Askin had 2 saves.

Girls soccer

Oak Ridge 0, Woodcreek 1

Boys basketball

Oak Ridge 65, Nevada Union 46
Oak Ridge 70, Rocklin 78

Girls basketball

Oak Ridge 47, Nevada Union 33
Oak Ridge 41, Mira Costa 48 — The Trojans were outscored 13-2 in the second quarter.

