Scoreboard
Boys soccer
Oak Ridge 4, Woodcreek 2 — Zack Hayden scored twice for the Trojans and Clayton Smith and Justin Poerio also added goals. Smith and Hayden picked up assists while goalie Murat Askin had 2 saves.
Girls soccer
Oak Ridge 0, Woodcreek 1
Boys basketball
Oak Ridge 65, Nevada Union 46
Oak Ridge 70, Rocklin 78
Girls basketball
Oak Ridge 47, Nevada Union 33
Oak Ridge 41, Mira Costa 48 — The Trojans were outscored 13-2 in the second quarter.
Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63627This story falls on page "6"
Posted by Village Life Staff on Jan 16 2017.
Last Login:
Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
Last Login:
Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry