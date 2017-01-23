Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Oak Ridge 75, Pleasant Grove 63

Oak Ridge 32, Woodcreek 65 — The Trojans trailed 39-9 at the half of Tuesday’s home setback.

Oak Ridge 70, Rocklin 78

Girls basketball

Oak Ridge 47, Nevada Union 33

Oak Ridge 41, Mira Costa 48 — The Trojans were outscored 13-2 in the second quarter.

Girls soccer

Oak Ridge 1, Granite Bay 0 — Sofia Garcia had the goal and Hannah Spence the assist.

Oak Ridge 1, Rocklin 1

Oak Ridge 0, Woodcreek 1

Boys soccer

Oak Ridge 4, Woodcreek 2 — Zack Hayden scored twice for the Trojans and Clayton Smith and Justin poerio also added goals. Smith and Hayden picked up assists while goalie Murat Askin had 2 saves.

Oak Ridge 1, Granite Bay 4

Oak Ridge 0, Rocklin 1

Wrestling

Oak Ridge 51, Rocklin 12

10 8-OR forfeit; 115-Max McCarver by pin; 122-Michael Remer won; 128-Jared Horstman won; 132-Mikey Mello by pin; 138-Ricky Mello won; 147-forfeit to Jackson Redhair; 154-Jack Santina by pin; 162-Ethan Cobabe by pin; 172-Bobby Mello lost; 184-Sam Sanders lost; 197-AJ Bicocca by pin; 222-Preston Cobabe by pin; HWT-dual forfeit.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63795

This story falls on page "6"