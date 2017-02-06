Scoreboard
Boys basketball
Oak Ridge 52, Nevada Union 44 — The Trojans outscored the Miners 26-15 in the second half of their Sierra Foothill League win.
Oak Ridge 45, Granite Bay 46 — The host Grizzlies evened the season-series with the Trojans with Wednesday’s win.
Girls basketball
Oak Ridge 58, Granite Bay 27 — The Trojans bounced back from their first Sierra Foothill League loss last week.
Girls soccer
Oak Ridge 2, Folsom 3
Boys soccer
Oak Ridge 1, Folsom 4
