Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Oak Ridge 52, Nevada Union 44 — The Trojans outscored the Miners 26-15 in the second half of their Sierra Foothill League win.
Oak Ridge 45, Granite Bay 46 — The host Grizzlies evened the season-series with the Trojans with Wednesday’s win.

Girls basketball
Oak Ridge 58, Granite Bay 27 — The Trojans bounced back from their first Sierra Foothill League loss last week.

Girls soccer
Oak Ridge 2, Folsom 3 

Boys soccer
Oak Ridge 1, Folsom 4

