Scoreboard

Boys soccer

Granite Bay 0, Oak Ridge 2 — Dominick Paelli picked up both of the Trojan goals with Zack Hayden assisting on one.

Girls soccer

Oak Ridge 3, Granite Bay 0 — Sofia Garza tallied a goal and an assist in the match, while Bella Krider and Ellen Smolarski also added goals for Troy.

Girls basketball

Oak Ridge 66, Woodcreek 35 — The Lady Trojans win the outright Sierra Delta League title with Monday’s victory.

Boys basketball

Oak Ridge 47, Woodcreek 92 — The Trojans finish 5-7 in the SDL, 12-15 overall.

This story falls on page "6"