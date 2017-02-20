Scoreboard
Boys soccer
Granite Bay 0, Oak Ridge 2 — Dominick Paelli picked up both of the Trojan goals with Zack Hayden assisting on one.
Girls soccer
Oak Ridge 3, Granite Bay 0 — Sofia Garza tallied a goal and an assist in the match, while Bella Krider and Ellen Smolarski also added goals for Troy.
Girls basketball
Oak Ridge 66, Woodcreek 35 — The Lady Trojans win the outright Sierra Delta League title with Monday’s victory.
Boys basketball
Oak Ridge 47, Woodcreek 92 — The Trojans finish 5-7 in the SDL, 12-15 overall.
Posted by Jerry Heinzer on Feb 20 2017.
Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
