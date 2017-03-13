Scoreboard

Baseball

Oak Ridge 2, Napa 3 — Jackson Slaughter and Tyler Reyes had the lone RBI’s for the Trojans. Trenton Denholm threw 4 1/3 innings of shutout ball, and Brady Rodriguez and Tyler Condie combined to finish the rest of the game. Napa scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win on a walk-off.

Softball

Antelope 2, Oak Ridge 3 — Taylor Railey and Kevyn Freehill each had an RBI for the Lady Trojans. Freewill tossed four innings while giving up just two earned runs with three strikeouts, and Brooke Niemiec closed out the final innings throwing three straight scoreless to cap off the win.

Ponderosa 4, Oak Ridge 14

Folsom 0, Oak Ridge 8

Placer 7, Oak Ridge 14

River City 5, Oak Ridge 0

Swimming

Woodcreek Invite — 1-Oak Ridge, 1,122.5; 2-Granite bay, 838; 3-Dougherty Valley, 505.5

Tennis

Oak Ridge 0, Granite Bay 9

Singles (OR first): Kyle Tomaszewski def. 1-6, 1-6; Richard Hull def. 1-6, 1-6; Jameson Spitz def. 1-6, 1-6; Will Insalaco def. 0-6, 1-6; Kamron Behizad def. 1-6, 0-6; David Kang def. 2-6, 2-6. Doubles (OR first): Brandon Sedwick-Scott Tran def. 1-6, 5-7; Eddie Chan-Erik Greer def. 6-1, 0-6, 9-11; Ben Diaz-Ethan Goode def. 3-6, 0-6.

Golf

Oak Ridge 194, Folsom 205 — OR low scores: Will Goodin, 36; Max VanDeventer, 37; Nico Dolley, 38; Jason Ondrof, 41; Ryan Nelson, 42; Matthew Dolley, 42.

Lacrosse

Oak Ridge 5, California 7 — Emma Reed put up a team high two goals and an assist for the Trojans, while Skylar Schuette, Morgan Delwiche, and Sydney Gunderson all had one goal each. Kelcie Bonal and Sierra Watts tallied an assist each. Oak Ridge goalie Ashley Laing had 14 total saves in the match.

Oak Ridge 21, Casa Grande 3 — Goals: Sydney Gunderson, 4; Skylar Schuette, 3; Emma Reed, 2; Aly De Caro, 2; Sophie Harger, 2; Caroline Layton, 2; Hailey Honaker; Morgan Delwiche; Sierra Watts; Gabby Ippaso; Sidney Salmon; Nicole Masich. Assists: Kelcie Bonal, 3; Schuette; Reed; Watts. Saves: Ashley Laing; Ashley Mykrantz.

Oak Ridge 18, Redwood 4 — Goals: Delwiche, 4; Schuette, 3; Reed, 2; Caro, 2; Harger, 2; Gunderson, 2; Layton; Honaker; Ippaso. Assists: Reed, 2; Bonal, 2; Salmon. Saves: Laing, 3; Mykrantz, 2.

Volleyball

Oak Ridge def Vista 29-17, 19-25, 25-21, 25-17

Oak Ridge def. by Elk Grove 25-27, 25-21, 17-25, 19-25

Oak Ridge def. by Rocklin 15-25, 16-25

Oak Ridge def. by Acalanes 16-25, 15-25

This story falls on page "6"