Scoreboard

Lacrosse

Oak Ridge boys 12, Jesuit 9

Tennis

Oak Ridge 3, Rocklin 6

Singles (OR first): Kyle Tomaszewski def. by Sobrepena 7-5, 1-6, 1-6; Richard Hull def. by Shahi 0-6, 1-6; Jameson Spitz def. by McNeely 1-6, 1-6; Will Insalaco def. Craighead 6-4, 6-0; Kamron Behizad def. by Stanley 1-6, 5-7; David Kang def. by Bojlovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6. Doubles (OR first): Brandon Sedgwick-Eddie Chan def. by Reiber-Russo 5-7, 3-6; Joey Diaz-Erik Greer def. Ulrich-Eosaluna 6-1, 6-4; Ben Diaz-Ethan Goode def. Hammonds-Brar 1-6, 6-4, 10-2.

Volleyball

Oak Ridge def. by Del Oro 20-25, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25 — Wyatt Rowland led the team with 15 kills, also adding 15 digs and five blocks. Max Watson racked up 11 kills and 10 blocks. Addison Frese handed out 29 assists and Joel Hoversten tallied 16 returns.

Oak Ridge def. by Granite Bay 25-20, 24-26, 17-25, 17-25 — Kills: Rowland, 16; Watson, 5. Aces: Rowland, 4; Kyle McCoy, 2. Blocks: Watson, 5; Taylor Crook, 2. Digs: Hoversten, 20; Watson, 15; Rowland, 14; McCoy, 13; Frese, 8; Ryan Nielson, 8; Chandler Wilkins, 4. Assists: Frese, 24. Serve Rec: Hoversten, 18; McCoy, 15; Watson, 13; Rowland, 12.

Softball

Oak Ridge 10, Nevada Union 4 — Reagan Hunt went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in 3 runs while Hannah Dardano plated another two and Kaylin Pebley also went yard in Monday’s SFL home win. Nicole Eccles pitched six innings of 3-hit ball, allowing no earned runs.

Track and Field

Husky Invitational (top finishers)

Oak Ridge girls — 100: 16-Kelly Kassis, 13.46. 400: 4-Jenna Marlett, 59.94. 800: 1-Elena Denner, *2:19.51. 1600: 1-Denner, 5:10.72. 3200: 2-Haley Dean, 12:14.56. 100h: 8-Kathryn Bingham, 16.75. 300h: 3-Bingham, 47.32. 4×100: 9-OR (Kassis, Shimona Draper, Taylor Fretwell, Marlett), 51.11. 4×400: 4-OR (Bingham, Marlett, Jessica Willis, Sydney Williams), 4:13.50. SP: 3-Crystal Diei, *33-05. D: 8-Diei, 98-08. HJ: 4-Phyre Fyller Manning, *4-10. PV: 3-Ella Bunce, 9-6. LJ: 6-Kassis, 16-11. TJ: 12-Renee Gibson, 29-4.5.

Oak Ridge boys — 100: 21-John Sliwka, 11.80. 200: 16-Sliwka, 23.78. 800: 7-Luke Bricca, 2:02.41. 1600: 2-Bricca, 4:25.97. HJ: 4-Landon Woodwick, #5-8. PV: 6-Vinnie Castiglioni, *11-6. LJ: 14-Castiglioni, 16-6.25.

