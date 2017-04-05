Lacrosse

Oak Ridge girls 15, Granite Bay 12 — Goals: Brianne Gross, 8; Emma Reed, 3; Skylar Schuette, 2; Aly De Caro; Sydney Gunderson. Assists: Gross, 2. Saves: Ashley Laing, 11.

Oak Ridge girls 19, Casa Roble 0 — Goals: Brianne Gross, 3; Sydney Crozier, 2; Sydney Gunderson, 2; Morgan Delwiche, 2; Ashley Laing, 2; Gabby Ippaso, Sophie Harger, Ashley Mykrantz; Sarah Olds; Aly De Caro; Kaitlin Vanucci; Sklar Schuette; Caroline Layton. Assists: Sydney Salmon; Emma Reed; Crozier; Ippaso; Harger; Mykrantz. Saves: Laing, 1; Mykrantz, 1.

Oak Ridge boys 11, Granite Bay 13

Softball

Oak Ridge 7, Rocklin 4

Oak Ridge 11, Woodcreek 6 — Kaylin Pebley and Hannah Dardano had a team high two RBI’s each. Leah Polson followed that up with two RBI’s, and Cameron Kirtlan added an RBI of her own. Kevyn Freehill struck out four over five and two thirds innings to earn the win.

Baseball

Oak Ridge 15, Folsom 0 — Rhys Kenedy led the way with five RBI’s on two hits, while teammates Jackson Slaughter and Tino Bethancourt had two RBI’s a piece. Brandon Cantaloube, Brady Rodriguez, and Zach Reyes each added one RBI. Trenton Denholm got the win tossing four shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

Golf

Oak Ridge 193, Foldom 216 — 9 holes @ Serrano CC. OR scores: Medalist Will Goodin, 35; Nicholas Dolley, 37; Ryan Nelson, 38; Matt Dolley, 41; Max Vandeventer, 42; Jaden Zalkind, 44.

Tennis

Oak Ridge 4, Del Oro 5

Singles (OR first): Kyle Tomaszewski def. by Frank 4-6, 5-7; Richard Hull def. by Mosher 1-6, 6-4, 4-6; Jameson Spitz def. by Gibson, 6-1, 6-2; Will Insalaco def. Vosburg 6-2, 6-2; n/a def. Wong 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; n/a def. Wong 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (OR first): Brandon Segwick-Eddie Chan def. by Wilson-Dubose 7-5, 0-6, 3-6; Erik Greer-Joey Diaz def. by Cahill-Smith 6-4, 6-2. Ethan Goode-Ben Diaz def. Barba-Green 6-4, 6-3.

Volleyball

Oak Ridge def. Folsom 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 — Kills: Wyatt Rowland, 11. Aces: Max Watson, 2; Kyle McCoy, 2.Blocks: Watson, 2; Rowland, 2. Digs: Rowland, 14; Watson, 9; Ryan Nielson, 6; McCoy, 6. Assists: Addison Frese, 14. Serve Rec: McCoy, 16; Nielson, 15; Rowland, 12; Watson, 8.

Oak Ridge def. by Nevada Union 12-25, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25 — Kills: Wyatt Rowland, 10; Max Watson, 9; Kyle McCoy, 5. Aces: Watson, 2. Blocks: Watson, 4; Rowland, 2. Digs: Rowland, 14; Watson, 14; Addison Frese, 9; McCoy, 9; Chandler Wilkins, 6; Ryan Nielson, 5. Assists: Frese, 24. Serve Rec: Wilkins, 33; Rowland, 24; Nielson, 18; Watson, 7.

Track and Field

Girls

Oak Ridge 88, Rocklin 48

100: 2-Jenna Marlett, *13.09. 200: 1-Marlett, *26.95. 400: 1-Jessica Willis, 1:04.03. 1600: 1-Maddy Denner, 5:35.46. 3200: 1-Haley Dean, *11:58.18. 11h: 1-Kathryn Bingham, *16.38. 300h: 1-Bingham, 47.45. 4×400: 2-OR (Bingham, Marlett, Willis, Shimona Draper), 4:32.36. SP: 3-Crystal Diei, *34-2.5. D: 2-Diei, 88-7. HJ: 1-Kashtin Holly, 4-9. PV: 1-Ella Bunce, 9-0. LJ: 1-Kelly Kassis, 15-11.5. TJ: 1-Analise Mulert, *32.5.

Boys

Oak Ridge 62, Rocklin 73

100: 1-Matthew Sterett, *11.81. 200: 1-Sterett, *25.40. 400: 1-Matthew Hodgson, 1:01.50. 1600: 1-Luke Bricca, 4:33.34. 3200: 2-Tyler Salcido, *10:05.44. 4×100: 1-OR, 45.22. 4×400: 2-OR (Vinnie Castiglioni, John Sliwka, Jordan White, Matthew Amann), 3:46.93. SP: 1-Zac Welch, *40-9. D: 2-Eli Otero, 96-8. HJ: 1-Landon Woodwick, 5-8. PV: 1-Aaron Travis, 13-0. LJ: 6-Evan Miranda, 16-10.

Stanford Invitational (Oak Ridge)

Girls — 16oo: 2-Maddy Denner, *4:50.32; 3-Elena Denner, *4:51.42. 100h: 24-Kathryn Bingham, *16.16. 400h: 11-Bingham, *68.10. 4×400: 28-OR, 4:11.11. DMR (1200-400-800-1600): 2-OR, 12:00.02. LJ: 8-Kelly Kassis, *17-6.75.

Boys — 1600: 17-Luke Bricca, *4:23.30. 3000: 16-Drew Spencer, *9:25.98.

*Personal record