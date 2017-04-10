Scoreboard

0 SHARES SHARES ShareTweet 0 SHARES ShareTweet

Track and Field

Arcadia Invitational (Oak Ridge)

Girls: 3200: 1-Maddy Denner, *10.24.08; 2-Elena Denner, *10:25.78. DMR: 1-OR (M. Denner, Sage Green, Jenna Marlett, E. Denner), *11:49.49.

Boys: PV: 1-Aaron Travis, *14-10.

*Personal record

Baseball

Oak Ridge 9, Wookcreek 2 — Trojan pitchers struck out 11 and walked two batters in the victory. Oak Ridge, which cemented the win with 6 runs in the seventh inning, is 6-0 in the SFL.

Oak Ridge 1, Woodcreek 0 — Jackson Slaughter drove in the run while pitcher John Cross picked up the win with help from Tyler Condie and Brady Rodriguez.

Lacrosse

Oak Ridge boys 21, Bella Vista 2

Oak Ridge girls 12, Vista del Lago 1 — Goals: Sydney Gunderson, 2; Sierra Watts, 2; Skylar Schuette, 2; Aly De Caro, 2; Kelcie Bonal, 2; Emma Reed; Nicole Masich. Assists: Gunderson, 2; Watts; Reed; Brianne Gross. Saves: Ashley Lang, 1; Ashley Mykrantz, 5.

Softball

Oak Ridge 16, Folsom 0 — The Lady Trojans improved to 4-1 in the Sierra Foothill League with Monday’s five-inning mercy rule victory. On the mound, Nicole Eccles and Brooke Niemiec combined on the two-hit shutout. At the plate Kelley Renner went 3-for-4 while Niemiec (double, 4 RBIs), Kendall Kelly (double), Leah Polson, Kaci Pebley (2 RBIs) and Reagan Hunt each collected two hits apiece. Oak Ridge scored 6 times in both the second and third innings.

Tennis

Oak Ridge 7, Nevada Union 2

Singles (OR first): Kyle Tomaszewski def. by Wright 3-6, 3-6; Richard Hull won 6-1, 6-2; Jameson Spitz lost 1-6, 1-6; Will Insalaco won 6-2, 6-3; David Kang won 6-0, 6-3; Scott Tran def. Reischman 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles (OR first): Brandon Sedgwick-Eddie Chan won 6-0, 6-3; Joey Diaz-Eddie Chan won 6-7, 6-4, 10-3; Blake Howard-Grant Otto won 6-1, 6-1.

Oak Ridge 4, Folsom 5

Singles (OR first): Kyle Tomaszewski def. by Swanson 0-6, 1-6; Richard Hull def. by Barstow 1-6, 1-6; Jameson Spitz def. by Tseng 2-6, 0-6; Will Insalaco def. Iqbal 6-3, 6-1; Kamron Behizad def. by Yao 0-6, 0-6; OR def. by Tyagi 1-6, 3-6.

Doubles (OR first): Brandon Sedgwick-Scott Tran def. Kathi-Wen 6-1, 6-2; Joey Diaz-Eddie Chan def. Vu-Amin 6-3, 7-5; Ben Diaz-Ethan Goode def. Chao-Daggubati 6-0, 6-0.

Volleyball

Oak Ridge def. Woodcreek 25-17, 25-22, 26-28, 18-25, 15-7 — Kills: Wyatt Rowland, 25; Max Watson, 14. Aces: Rowland, 7; Watson, 2. Blocks: Rowland, 5; Watson, 5; Chandler Wilkins, 3; Kyle McCoy, 2; Taylor Crook, 2. Digs: McCoy, 20; Watson, 17; Rowland, 16; Addison Frese, 12; Joel Hoversten, 11. Assists: Frese, 36. Serve Rec: Rowland, 26; McCoy, 23; Watson, 20; Hoversten, 12.

0 SHARES Share Tweet