Scoreboard

Lacrosse

Oak Ridge 14, Foothill 7 — Goals: Brianne Gross, 4; Emma Reed, 3; Skylar Schuette, 3; Hailey Honaker, 2; Sophie Harger; Morgan Delwiche. Assists: Gross, 2; Reed, 2; Schuette. Saves” Ashley Laing, 8; Ashley Mykrantz.

Oak Ridge 19, Bella Vista 1 — Goals: Aly De Caro; Schuette, 3; Gross, 3; Honaker, 2; Kelcie Bonal; Kaitlyn Vannucci; Sydney Gunderson; Sarah Olds; Sidney Salmon; Caroline Layton; Lang. Assists: De Caro, Schuette, gross; Bonal; Vannucci; Reed. Saves: Mykrantz, 3.

Track and Field

Bella Vista Bronco Invite (Oak Ridge top finishers)

Boys — 100: 2-Chibuikem Ohanele, 11.33. 800: 12-Ben Langreck, *2:05.39. 1600: 3-Drew Spencer, 4:29.31. HJ: 10-Matthew Sterett, 5-4. PV: 5-Vinnie Castiglioni, 11-6. LJ: 1-Ohanele, *22-4.

Girls — 800: 18-Abby Gladwell, *2:34.57. 1600: 19-Haley Dean, 5:48.83. 11h: 3-Kathryn Bingham, 17.07. 300h: 2-Bingham, *46.22. 4×100: 2-OR (Nenna Marlett, Bingham, Shimona Draper, Kelly Lassis), 50.72. 4×400: 1-OR (Marlett, Ava Nkadi, Bingham, Draper), 4:07.85. HJ: 2-Kashtin Holly, 4-10. PV: 3-Natalie Loggins, 9-6. LJ: 2-Kassis, 16-9.5.

*Personal record

Golf

Oak Ridge 205, Granite Bay 190 — 9 holes at Granite Bay CC. Or scores: Ryan Nelson 38; Nico Dolley 39; Will Goodin 39; Max Vandeventer 44; Jason Ondrof.



Volleyball

Oak Ridge def. Rocklin 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12 — Kills: Wyatt Rowland, 16; Kyle McCoy, 5; Max Watson, 5. Aces: Rowland 4, Ryan Nielson, 3. Blocks: Taylor Crook, 3; Watson, 2; Addison Frese, 2; McCoy, 2. Digs: Rowland, 25; Watson, 18; McCoy, 15; Joel Hoversten, 12. Assists: Frese, 24. Serve Rec: Rowland, 17; Watson, 12; McCoy, 10; Hoversten, 9.

Baseball

Oak Ridge 9, Rocklin 3 — The Trojans swept the season series from the Thunder with Saturday’s second-game victory, remaining undefeated in the Sierra Foothill League. Zach Reyes, Cameron Allie and Tino Bethancourt each had two hits with Allie and Trenton Denholm driving in 2 runs apiece. Reyes doubled twice and Mitch Alhady also doubled.

Oak Ridge 10, Rocklin 5 — Allie contributed 3 hits and drove in two runs as the Trojans erupted for 5 runs in the ninth inning to break an extra-innings tie in Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader. Denholm had two hits and drove in 3 runs while Reyes and Ryhs Kennedy (double) each had 2 hits. Patrick Smith added a double. Brady Rodriguez picked up the win with over three innings of relief of starter John Cross.

Oak Ridge 6, Tracy 2 —Denholm had three hits and Allie (double) drove in 2 runs under the lights at Folsom Lake College Friday night. Peter Hanson got the start and pitched into the fifth inning. Joe Durket wrapped up with two and a third innings of hitless relief with 3 strikeouts.

Softball

Oak Ridge 5, Vista del Lago 2 — The Trojans capped their undefeated run at the LeDoux Tournament over the weekend.

Oak Ridge 4, Roseville 2 — Hannah Dardano supplied two hits while Leah Polson doubled to back the combined pitching of Brooke Niemiec and Niccole Eccles.

Oak Ridge 20, River Valley 2 — Troy roughed up the Falcons.

Oak Ridge 6, Placer 1 — Polson had two hits and Cameron Kirtlan drove in 2 runs. Kendall Kelly doubled for the Lady Trojans. Niemiec pitched the first four innings and Eccles the last two.

Tennis

Oak Ridge 4, Rocklin 5

Singles (OR first): Kyle Tomaszewski def. by Sobrepena 2-6, 2-6; Richard hull def. by Shahl 3-6, 3-6; Will Insalaco def. Chitre 6-3, 6-4; David Kang def. by Stanley 6-7, 6-7; Scot Tran def. by Russo 3-6, 2-6; Brandon Sedgwick def. by Bijkovic 4-6, 6-7. Doubles (OT first): Erik Greer-Eddie Chan def. Ulrich-Nguyen 6-2, 6-1; Ethan Goode-Blake Howard def. Hammoms-Brar 6-4, 6-4; Marcus Or-Grant Oto def. Mehta-Chan 6-4, 6-3.

Oak Ridge 7, Woodcreek 2

Singles (OR first): Kyle Tomaszewski def. by Switzer 5-7, 0-6; Richard Hull def. Allender 6-1, 6-0; Will Insalaco def. Madia 6-0, 6-1; Kamron Behizad def. Hoag 6-2, 6-4; David Kang def. Antony 6-4, 6-4; Scott Tran def. Hering 3-6, 6-2 12-10. Doubles (OR first): Brandon Sedgwick-Erik Greer def. Brown-Kuahwinui 6-2, 6-1; Etha