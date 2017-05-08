Scoreboard

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Baseball

Oak Ridge 6, Del Oro 2 — Oak Ridge scored three in the top of the seventh to extend a one-run lead. Robert Gasser had his second straight 1-hit outing and struck out 12. Zach Reyes went 2-for-4 with a home run; Patrick Smith was 2-for-3; and Cameron Allie doubled and drove in 2.

Oak Ridge 5, Del Oro 4 — The Trojans scored in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win. John Cross allowed 1 earned run pitching into the seventh inning while Brady Rodriguez got the win in relief. Allie was 2-for-4 with a double; and Hayden Nabers hd 2 RBIs.

Oak Ridge 1, Del Oro 6 – Tino Bethancourt was two-for-three and scored a run for the Trojans in their Sierra Foothill League away game Tuesday. Tyler Condie gave up three runs, three hits, one walk and struck out one Golden Eagle.

Boys lacrosse

Oak Ridge 15, Jesuit 8 – The Trojans easily defeated the Marauders Tuesday evening, to advance to the Sacramento Valley Lacrosse championship game against Davis on Friday.

Softball

Oak Ridge 12, Woodcreek 0 – Kendall Kelly went three-for-four with five RBIs and scored a run, as the Trojans blanked the Timberwolves Wednesday at Woodcreek. Taylor Railey was three-for-four, scored three times and drove in one run, and Katie Schmitt was three-for-four with two RBIs and two runs scored on the afternoon. The Trojans remain in second place in the Sierra Foothill League, a game and a half behind Del Oro.

Volleyball

Oak Ridge def. Folsom 25-13, 25-13, 25-22 – Kills: Wyatt Rowland, 13; Max Watson, 9. Blocks: Watson, 1; Chandler Wilkins, 1. Digs: Rowland, 16; Joel Hoversten, 10; Watson, 7; Jake Haines, 6; Addison Frese, 5. Assists: Frese, 21. Serve Rec: Watson, 14; Hoversten, 12.

Track and Field



SDL #4 (Oak Ridge)

Boys — 100: 3-Chibuikem Ohanele, 11.43. 200: 7-John Sliwka, 23.84. 800: 1-Luke Bricca, 2:03.94. 1600: 3-Drew Spencer, 4:34.05. 3200: 2-Bricca, 10:57.17.SP: 1-Eli Otero, 42-08.00. D: 2-Otero, 105-00. HJ: 1-Matthew Sterett, 5-10, PR. PV: 1-Vinnie Castiglioni, 11-06.00. LJ: 2-Chibuikem Ohanele,20-05.5.

Girls — 100: 2-Kelly Kassis, 13.41. 200:3-Taylor Fretwell, 28.18, PR. 400:1-Jenna Marlett, 1:00.19. 800: 2-Maddy Denner, 2:29.34. 1600: 2-Elena Denner,5:31.39. 3200: 1-Elena Denner, 12:11.44. 100h: 1-Kathryn Bingham,16.55. 300h 1-Bingham,46.51. 4×100:2-Bingham, Shimona Draper, Kassis, Marlett, 51.24. 4×400: 2-Ava Nkadi, Bingham, Draper, Marlett,4:12.50. SP: 1-Crystal Diei, 33-07.50. D:1-Diei, 102-02. HJ:Sydney Williams, 5-00. PR. PV: 1-Ella Bunce, 9-00.00. LJ: 1-Kassis, 16-04.50. TJ: 1-Analise Mulert, 32-06, PR.

Tennis

Oak Ridge 8, Lincoln 1

Oak Ridge 9, Stagg 0

Oak Ridge 0, Davis 9