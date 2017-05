Oak Ridge girls 9, Novato 16 — The Lady Trojans lost to the defending champions Novato Hornets Tuesday evening in the semifinals of the CIF North Coast Section Lacrosse Tournament.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service (updated 4/30/2015) and Privacy Policy (updated 4/7/2015).Copyright (c) 2017 McNaughton Newspapers, Inc., a family-owned local media company that proudly publishes the Daily Republic Village Life and other community-driven publications.