Track and Field

Division Meets

Division I

Elk Grove HS (Oak Ridge)

Girls — 1600: 1-Maddy Denner, *4:54.11. 3200: 1-Elena Denner, 10:39.25; 2-Maddy Denner, 10:43.14. 100h: 12-Shimona Draper, *15.68. 300h: 10-Kathryn Bingham, 45.80; 11-Draper, *45.87. 4×400: 10-OR (Draper, Ava Nkadi, Kathryn Bingham, Jenna Marlett), 4:04.27. SP: 12-Crystal Diei, 33-5. HJ: 17-Sydney Williams, 4-10; 26-Phyre Fylier Manning, 4-6. PV: 7-Ella Bunce, 9-11; 9-Natalie Loggins, 9-11. LJ: 8-Kelly Kassis, 17-3. TJ: 19-Analise Mulert, 32-4.

Boys — 800: 15-Luke Bricca, 2:01.83. 1600: 5-Bricca, 4:26.24. 3200: 5-Drew Spencer, 9:31.54.

*Personal record

Lacrosse

North Coast Section Playoffs

Oak Ridge girls 9, Novato 16 — The Lady Trojans lost to the defending champions Novato Hornets Tuesday evening in the semifinals of the CIF North Coast Section Lacrosse Tournament.