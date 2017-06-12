Sports

Scoreboard

By From page A11 | June 14, 2017

Crystal Diei, pictured earlier this season in the shot put, won Saturday's Hammer Throw event at the 58th Annual Golden West Invitational Track and Field Meet hosted by Oak Ridge. Photo by Jackie Penn

Track and Field

Golden West Invitational (High School)
Girls — 1-Crystal Diei, 126-9. HJ: 6-Holly Kastin, 4-10; 7-Sydney Williams, 4-8. 100h: 5-Shimona Draper, 15.95; 7-Kathryn Bingham, 16.23. 300h: 2-Bingham, 46.20; 5-Draper, 48.92. LJ: 4-Kelly Kassis, 16-5.5. SP: 5-Diei, 32-11.50. D: 6-Diei, *109-3.

Boys — PV: 9-Vince Castiglioni, 12-4; 11-Will Schreiner, *12-4. HJ: 7-Matt Sterett, 5-10. 100: 14-Sterett, 12.12. 1600: 19-Sohan Kancherla, 4:50.72.
*Personal record

Rec Swimming

Taz high point earners

Girls 6 and Under — Chloe Barry, 5, 2 pts; Annie DeLeon, 6, 8 pts; Beatrice Worbets, 6, 8 pts.
Boys 6 and Under — Jack Anderson, 6, 10 pts; Magnum Lippsmeyer, 6, 4 pts; Grayson Neal, 6, 1pt; Kyle Selzer, 5, 3 pts.
Girls 7/8 — Isabella Bedgood, 8, 5 pts; Stella Schulze, 7, 3 pts; Elle Sena, 8, 3 pts; Taylor Stine, 8, 8 pts; Rylee Stover, 8, 2 pts; Sophia Torres, 8, 4 pts.
Boys 7/8 — Beau Barry, 7, 15 pts; Gavin Benson, 8, 1 pt; Bryce Edwards, 8, 1 pt; Cruz Hudgens, 7, 1 pt; Conrad Lippsmeyer, 8, 6 pts; Julian Norman, 8, 6 pts.
Girls 9/10 — Madelyn Closson, 10, 11 pts; Amelia Cox, 10, 3 pts; Bree Divird, 9, 8 pts; Fiona Gordan, 10, 6 pts.; Kennedi Kernazitskas, 9, 15 pts.; Lauren Mitchelmore, 9, 6 pts.; Ella Vlautin, 10, 1 pt; Avery Walsh, 10, 1 pt.
Boys 9/10 — Gabriel Hudgens, 10, 13 pts; Joaquin Hudgens, 9, 3 pts; Sean Kirkpatrick, 9, 1 pt; Jackson Molloy, 10, 6 pts; Gavin Neal, 10, 9 pts; Lucas Roth, 10, 1 pt; Quinn Sammon, 10, 8 pts.
Girls 11/12 — Brooke Davidson, 12, 11 pts; Faith Janssen, 12, 3 pts; Gabby Martino, 11, 1 pt; Brigitte Pollet, 12, 3 pts; Brooke Rapoport, 12, 6 ps; Alex Thompson, 12, 13 pts; Lizzie Young, 11, 2 pts.
Boys 11/12 — Sydney Duckett, 11, 4 pts; Caden Fletcher, 12, 3 pts; Josh Mulert, 11, 3 pts; Ayden Quinones, 12, 10 pts; Nathan Roth, 12, 8 pts; Casey Vanderwall, 12, 2 pts; Tony Wang, 12, 5 pts; Aidan Warmerdam, 12, 8 pts; Austin Watts, 11, 5 pts.
Girls 13/14 — Mackenzie Buehler, 14, 13 points; Jadyn Laing, 13, 10 pts; Maya Philipp, 14, 2 pts; Kelly Simkin, 13, 1 pt; Alex Young, 13, 3 pts.
Boys 13/14 — Ben Mehl, 13, 5 pts; Luke Mulert, 14, 1 pt; Colin Ritchie, 13, 2 pts; Ethan Taylor, 14, 6 pts; Colby Watts, 14, 11 pts.
Girls 15-18 — Merry Chen, 15, 3pts; Vina Lacerna, 15, 2 pts; Devon Laing, 15, 8 pts; Analise Mulert, 16, 1 pt; Ellen Smolarski, 17, 8 pts; Lauren Tilley, 16, 11 pts.
Boys 15-18 — Ethan Abraham, 16, 1 pt; Raghubir Chimni, 15, 13 pts; Jack Davidson, 18, 11 pts; Caleb Thoms, 16, 1 pt; Ryan Thoms, 18, 6 pts; Kyle Tomaszewski, 18, 2 pts.

