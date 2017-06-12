Scoreboard

Track and Field
Golden West Invitational (High School)
Girls — 1-Crystal Diei, 126-9. HJ: 6-Holly Kastin, 4-10; 7-Sydney Williams, 4-8. 100h: 5-Shimona Draper, 15.95; 7-Kathryn Bingham, 16.23. 300h: 2-Bingham, 46.20; 5-Draper, 48.92. LJ: 4-Kelly Kassis, 16-5.5. SP: 5-Diei, 32-11.50. D: 6-Diei, *109-3.
Boys — PV: 9-Vince Castiglioni, 12-4; 11-Will Schreiner, *12-4. HJ: 7-Matt Sterett, 5-10. 100: 14-Sterett, 12.12. 1600: 19-Sohan Kancherla, 4:50.72.
*Personal record
Rec Swimming
Taz high point earners
Girls 6 and Under — Chloe Barry, 5, 2 pts; Annie DeLeon, 6, 8 pts; Beatrice Worbets, 6, 8 pts.
Boys 6 and Under — Jack Anderson, 6, 10 pts; Magnum Lippsmeyer, 6, 4 pts; Grayson Neal, 6, 1pt; Kyle Selzer, 5, 3 pts.
Girls 7/8 — Isabella Bedgood, 8, 5 pts; Stella Schulze, 7, 3 pts; Elle Sena, 8, 3 pts; Taylor Stine, 8, 8 pts; Rylee Stover, 8, 2 pts; Sophia Torres, 8, 4 pts.
Boys 7/8 — Beau Barry, 7, 15 pts; Gavin Benson, 8, 1 pt; Bryce Edwards, 8, 1 pt; Cruz Hudgens, 7, 1 pt; Conrad Lippsmeyer, 8, 6 pts; Julian Norman, 8, 6 pts.
Girls 9/10 — Madelyn Closson, 10, 11 pts; Amelia Cox, 10, 3 pts; Bree Divird, 9, 8 pts; Fiona Gordan, 10, 6 pts.; Kennedi Kernazitskas, 9, 15 pts.; Lauren Mitchelmore, 9, 6 pts.; Ella Vlautin, 10, 1 pt; Avery Walsh, 10, 1 pt.
Boys 9/10 — Gabriel Hudgens, 10, 13 pts; Joaquin Hudgens, 9, 3 pts; Sean Kirkpatrick, 9, 1 pt; Jackson Molloy, 10, 6 pts; Gavin Neal, 10, 9 pts; Lucas Roth, 10, 1 pt; Quinn Sammon, 10, 8 pts.
Girls 11/12 — Brooke Davidson, 12, 11 pts; Faith Janssen, 12, 3 pts; Gabby Martino, 11, 1 pt; Brigitte Pollet, 12, 3 pts; Brooke Rapoport, 12, 6 ps; Alex Thompson, 12, 13 pts; Lizzie Young, 11, 2 pts.
Boys 11/12 — Sydney Duckett, 11, 4 pts; Caden Fletcher, 12, 3 pts; Josh Mulert, 11, 3 pts; Ayden Quinones, 12, 10 pts; Nathan Roth, 12, 8 pts; Casey Vanderwall, 12, 2 pts; Tony Wang, 12, 5 pts; Aidan Warmerdam, 12, 8 pts; Austin Watts, 11, 5 pts.
Girls 13/14 — Mackenzie Buehler, 14, 13 points; Jadyn Laing, 13, 10 pts; Maya Philipp, 14, 2 pts; Kelly Simkin, 13, 1 pt; Alex Young, 13, 3 pts.
Boys 13/14 — Ben Mehl, 13, 5 pts; Luke Mulert, 14, 1 pt; Colin Ritchie, 13, 2 pts; Ethan Taylor, 14, 6 pts; Colby Watts, 14, 11 pts.
Girls 15-18 — Merry Chen, 15, 3pts; Vina Lacerna, 15, 2 pts; Devon Laing, 15, 8 pts; Analise Mulert, 16, 1 pt; Ellen Smolarski, 17, 8 pts; Lauren Tilley, 16, 11 pts.
Boys 15-18 — Ethan Abraham, 16, 1 pt; Raghubir Chimni, 15, 13 pts; Jack Davidson, 18, 11 pts; Caleb Thoms, 16, 1 pt; Ryan Thoms, 18, 6 pts; Kyle Tomaszewski, 18, 2 pts.
