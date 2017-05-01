Scoreboard: May 1, 2017

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Lacrosse

Oak Ridge girls 12, Davis 11, OT — The Trojans capped their undefeated league run with Friday’s exciting comeback overtime win over the host Blue Devils, clinching the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Brianne Gross led with 6 goals; Emma Reed scored 3; Sky Schuette added 2; and Aly De Caro had 1 goal. Assist-wise, Reed had 2; and Gross, Schuette and Ashley Laing each had one. Laing had 11 saves.

Track and Field

Sacramento Meet Of Champions (Oak Ridge)

Girls — 800: 1-Maddy Denner, *2:16.01; 1600: 1-Denner, *4:54.62. 3200: 1-Elena Denner, 10:26.55. 100h: 17-Kathryn Bingham, *16.04. 300h: 2-Bingham, *45.41; 18-Shimona Draper, *47.84. 4×100: 9-OR (Bingham, Draper, Kelly Kassis, Jenna Marlett), 50.22. 4×400: 5-OR (Bingham, Marlett, Sydney Williams, Draper), 4:07.67. D: 20-Crystal Diei, 95-8. LJ: 3-Kassis, *17-8.

*Personal record

Softball

Oak Ridge 15, CBS 2 — Brooke Niemiec went 5-for-5 with 2 RBIs and pitched a 7-hitter. Kelley Renner, Kendall Kelley (2 RBIs), Leah Polson, Hannah Dardano and Regan Hunt each had 3 hits apiece. Katie Schmitt had 3 RBIS and Cameron Kirtlan drove in 2.

Oak Ridge 12, Folsom 5 – Kendall Kelly and Hannah Dardano each hit home runs and collected three RBIs to lead the Trojans over the visiting Bulldogs Wednesday evening. Reagan Hunt went 2-for-3, as Oak Ridge tagged Folsom for a total of 12 hits. Starting pitcher Nicole Eccles surrendered five runs, three of them being earned, on five hits and four walks. Brooke Niemiec pitched two innings of relief, giving up one hit while striking out one Bulldog.

Baseball

Oak Ridge 2, Granite Bay 7 – Trenton Denholm gave up five runs, one earned run, on six hits as the Trojans lost a Sierra Foothill League Conference game to the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Tyler Reyes went 2-for-4, and Brady Rodriguez, Zach Reyes, Tino Bethancourt and Denholm each had one hit.

Volleyball

Oak Ridge def. by Granite Bay 25-20, 15-25, 20-25, 22-25 — Kills: Wyatt Rowland, 20; Kyle McCoy, 7. Blocks: Taylor Crook, 4; Chandler Wilkins, 2. Digs: Joel Hoversten, 28; Rowland, 18; McCoy, 11; Addison Frese, 6; Jake Haines, 6. Assists: 4-Frese, 29. Serve Rec: Hoversten, 43. McCoy, 30; Rowland, 25; Haines, 6.