Sports Shorts: June 21, 2017

El Dorado CSD

(916) 933-6624

Adult

5×5 Basketball

Teams play 7 games followed by play-offs for the top four teams. Games are played at the CSD Gym on Sunday evenings from August 20th to October 15th . Team fee of $435 with play-off winners earning championship t-shirts for their efforts. Registration deadline of August 11 (or when full).

Drop-In Open Gym Basketball

Drop in any Monday or Thursday Night at the CSD Gym for only $5 per visit, or purchase punch card for $20 allowing 5 visits. Times are 8:15-10 p.m.

Flag Football (6 vs 6 – Pass Only League)

Teams play 7 games followed by play-offs for the top four teams. Games are played on Sunday afternoons at the Promontory Community Park Synthetic Field from September 10th to October 29th. Team fee is $435 with play-off winners earning championship tee-shirts for their efforts. Registration deadline is August 25 (or when full).

Softball

Select from multiple nights including Coed (Tuesdays and Wednesdays) and Men’s Leagues (Monday, Thursday or Friday). All games are played at the Promontory Community Park Adult Softball Field. The Fall season is 8 weeks long with a registration fee of $485 and runs from August to October with a deadline of August 11. Call the registration office for specific dates based on which league and night you’re interested in.

Coed Soccer (7 vs 7)

This league plays on Wednesday nights at the Promontory Community Park Synthetic Field from July 19th to September 6th. Registration deadline is July 7th (or when full). Teams play 7 games followed by play-offs for the top 4 teams with winning team earning championship tee-shirts. Team fee is $630 per team.

Youth

Pee Wee T-Ball (ages 4-6)

Children learn the fundamentals of baseball by learning how to throw, catch, run the bases and how to hit off a stationary “T”. This 4 week camp meets on Thursday from July 6th – July 27th at the Promontory Girls Softball Field in El Dorado Hills. Parents can choose a 5 or 6 p.m. session. The fee of $60 includes a camp tee-shirt, snack and gift card from a sponsoring vendor. Once maximum numbers are reached, registration will close. Call the registration desk before the deadline of June 30 to sign your child up.

U.K. International Soccer Camp (ages 4-16)

The focus of this 5 day camp is to teach the fundamentals of soccer as well as improve existing skills. Beginning with the basics, this camp builds to more challenging drills and techniques as the week progresses. Skilled instructors lead the participants in a fun yet challenging environment to help motivate, develop and increase interest in the sport of soccer. Camp is held at the CSD North and South Fields on July 24-28 beginning at 9 a.m. Children can pick from the half-day session (9am-12noon) or full day (9am-3pm) but must be 8 years or older to register for the full day camp and must wear shin guards. Deadline to register is July 14 (or when full). Registration fee is $139 for half day and $189 for full day.

Volleyball Camp (coed grades 4-8)

Participants are instructed by an experienced and well known instructor (Lisa Boyle) during this four day camp held at Valley View Elementary School, El Dorado Hills. The camp includes both beginner and advanced players and runs from June 1919-22 from 9-11 a.m. each of the four days. Beginning with the basics then moving into more advance and challenging drills, the participants learn correct bumping, setting and spiking techniques while having fun in the process. Players must have a minimum of two seasons of non-club or one year club experience to qualify for the advanced group. Deadline to register is June 9th and the camp fee is $80 and includes a camp t-shirt.

Girls Volleyball League (grades 4-12)

This recreational league provides the basis to learn new or build on existing skills during an 8 game season. Games are played at the CSD or local gym with one practice and one match per week. Practices begin in late August with games from September to early-November. Teams are formed by grade level but may be combined depending on registration numbers. Fee is $160 if signed up before the deadline of July 28 or $175 thereafter (depending on availability). Fee includes a jersey and personalized award for each girl.

NFL Flag Football League (grades 2-8)

This league provides the opportunity to play the game of football without the contact of the traditional sport. Focus is on learning the basic skills of football, learning the value of teamwork, and improving existing skills in a fun yet competitive environment. Participants receive an official NFL jersey, set of flags and a personalized award. Practices are one hour per the week with games on Saturday afternoons/evenings at the Promontory Synthetic field in El Dorado Hills. Practices begin in August with games running from September to October. Fee is $160 if before the deadline of July 14 or $175 thereafter (if space available). Once maximum numbers reached, wait lists are formed so don’t delay.

High School Flag Football (grades 9-12)

This league’s focus is on improving individual skills and building teamwork in a fun yet competitive environment. Teams are drafted by player/managers and games are on Sunday afternoons from September 10 to October 29 and played at the Promontory Synthetic Field in El Dorado Hills. Team registration is $400 with a deadline of August 18. Call the registration office for more details or to be put on the interest list for drafting purposes by the team managers.

Fall Basketball (coed grades 1-10)

This recreation league focus’ on skill building, teamwork and learning the fundamentals of the game. One hour practices during the week begin in late August with games played from September to late October. Hoop height is 8 feet and smaller courts for lower grades with 10 foot hoops and full court played for 3rd grade and above. Games will be played at the CSD (or local gym) on Saturday mornings. Grades may be combined depending on registration numbers. Deadline to register is July 7 (or when full) with a fee of $160 if before the deadline, $175 thereafter (pending availability).

2 SHARES Share Tweet