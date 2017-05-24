ShareTweet ShareTweet

El Dorado Hills CSD

(916) 933-6624

Pee Wee Soccer (ages 4-6)

Children learn the fundamentals of soccer by learning how to kick, trap, pass and how to be a goalie. This 4 week camp meets on Thursdays from June 8-29 at the Promontory Community Park Girls Softball Field in El Dorado Hills. Parents can choose from the 5 or 6 p.m. session. Fee is $60 and includes tee-shirt, snack and gift card from a sponsoring vendor. Call the registration desk before the June 2 deadline. Once maximum numbers are reached, registration closes so don’t delay.

Pee Wee T-Ball (ages 4-6)

Children learn the fundamentals of baseball by learning how to throw, catch, run the bases and how to hit off a stationary “T”. This 4 week camp meets on Thursday from July 6th – July 27th at the Promontory Girls Softball Field in El Dorado Hills. Parents can choose a 5:00 or 6:00 session. The fee of $60 includes a camp tee-shirt, snack and gift card from a sponsoring vendor. Once maximum numbers are reached, registration will close. Call the registration desk before the deadline of June 30 to sign your child up.

U.K. International Soccer Camp (ages 4-16)

The focus of this 5 day camp is to teach the fundamentals of soccer as well as improve existing skills. Beginning with the basics, this camp builds to more challenging drills and techniques as the week progresses. Skilled instructors lead the participants in a fun yet challenging environment to help motivate, develop and increase interest in the sport of soccer. Camp is held at the CSD North and South Fields on June 19-23 beginning at 9 a.m. Children can pick from the half-day session jam (9-noon) or full day (9-3 p.m.) but must be 8 years or older to register for the full day camp and must wear shin guards. Deadline to register is June 9 (or when full). Registration fee is $139 for half day and $189 for full day.



