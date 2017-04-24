Strong week for Oak Ridge baseball

Trenton Denholm picked up his 12th career SFL win without a loss with Wednesday's victory. Village Life photo by Jackie Penn

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Patrick Smith drove in three runs and starting pitcher Trenton Denholm pitched five strong innings to fuel Oak Ridge to a 5-1 victory over visiting Rocklin High School last Wednesday.

“I thought we played well, but we could have executed better,” said Coach Todd Melton. “I’m happy with the win.”

With the win over the Rocklin Thunder, the Oak Ridge Trojans remained undefeated in the Sierra Foothill League at 7-0, 10-4 overall prior to two more wins over Rocklin and one against Tracy (see Scoreboard).

“They’re hungry, they know what’s at stake right here,” Melton said. “They have Granite Bay next week but they know if they take care of business this week they put themselves in a really good spot, in the driver seat.”

Denholm struck out seven batters, gave up one run on four hits and a walk to secure the victory for the Trojans. Tyler Condie closed out the game with two perfect innings, while striking out two Thunder batters.

Smith led the attack going two-for-three, with a double, three RBIs and a walk. Denholm also went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Tyler Reyes went 1-for-1 and scored two runs.

“Our pitching has been really good this year,” said Trojan shortstop Reyes. “We’ve just got to keep the bats steady and I think we’ll be good.”

The Trojans offense opened up the game in the third inning, scoring three runs on five hits. Zach Reyes started off the inning with a single, then scored the game’s go-ahead run on a double by Denholm. Tyler Reyes singled to right, then advanced to second base on a throwing error. Smith followed with the second double of the inning, scoring Denholm and Tyler Reyes, to make the score 4-0.

In the top of the forth inning, Denholm surrendered back-to-back singles to Granite Bay to start the inning. After striking out the next batter, Denholm induced a 5-4-3 double-play to get out of the jam and end the inning.

“Our defense, we trust in our pitcher Trenton,” Zach Reyes said. “We just got to be playmakers out there. We had an opportunity to turn a double play, and we did it.”