Taz defeat GB Gators

Taz swimmer Zoe Moestopo has the lead in the girl's 13/14 backstroke race last Saturday at Granite Bay. Photo by Eric Boucher

The El Dorado Hills Tasmanian Devils swim team traveled to Granite Bay Saturday with a short roster of swimmers yet still rallied to beat the Granite Bay Gators, bringing Taz’ dual meet record so far this season to 3-1.

“We showed up in Granite Bay with one-third of our team out for various reasons, yet our swimmers showed up and swam hard and pulled out a win,” said head coach Jenn Soto. “A lot of our top relays were new swimmers and we had a lot of personal best times, which is what we want to see the closer we get to Champs.”

The men’s 15-18 division was particularly strong. The 50-yard freestyle was swept by Taz swimmers Cole Tilley, Dominc Liongson and Forrest Burton taking first, second and third places. Leon Kassianenko, Kevin Taylor and Cole Tilley swept the 100-yard backstroke in that order. The men’s 15-18 200-yard relay teams also took the top spots.

“Our team is building and getting stronger every week,” Soto continued. “It will be exciting to see how the swimmers do in the coming weeks.”

The Taz swim team will travel to the Folsom Aquatic Center this Saturday to take on the Folsom Sea Otters.

For more information visit edhtaz.org. Listed below are Taz Saturday individual point earners.

Girls 6&U — Annie DeLeon, 6, 4 pts; Beatrice Worbets, 6, 6 pts.

Boys 6&U — Jack Anderson, 6, 8 pts; Lucas Linsley, 6, 3 pts; Kyle Selzer, 5, 1 pt.

Girls 7/8 — Stella Schulze, 7, 2 pts; Elle Sena, 8, 1 pt; Taylor Stine, 8, 10 pts.

Boys 7/8 — Beau Barry, 7, 11 pts; Julian Norman, 8, 5 pts; Gavin Powell, 8, 1 pt.

Girls 9/10 — Madelyn Closson, 10, 11 pts; Jordan DeLeon, 9, 1 pt; Bree Divird, 9, 3 pts; Fiona Gordan, 10, 3 pts.; Kennedi Kernazitskas, 9, 13 pts.; Senya Niednagel, 10, 1 pt.

Boys 9/10 — Tucker Laing, 10, 3 pts; Jackson Molloy, 10, 5 pts; Gavin Neal, 10, 9 pts; Logan Powell, 10, 1 pt; Quinn Sammon, 10, 13 pts.

Girls 11/12 — Brooke Davidson, 12, 13 pts; Brooke Rapoport, 12, 8 pts; Halle Schwam, 12, 1 pt; Lizzie Young, 11, 7 pts.

Boys 11/12 — Briggs Orr, 12, 2 pts; Joe Pellicci, 12, 4 pts; Ayden Quinones, 12, 13 pts.

Girls 13/14 — Mackenzie Buehler, 14, 11 points; Jadyn Laing, 13, 15 pts; Anika Niednagel, 13, 2 pts; Maya Philipp, 14, 1 pt; Julia Rusk, 13, 3 pts; Jessica Weisser, 14, 1 pt.

Boys 13/14 — James Gezi, 14, 1 pt; Ian Koopman, 14, 15 pts; Aaron Magee, 13, 1 pt; Ben Mehl, 13, 7 pts; Colin Ritchie, 13, 4 pts; Ethan Taylor, 14, 13 pts.

Girls 15-18 — Gabi Costamagna, 18, 13 pts; Devon Laing, 15, 5 pts; Ellen Smolarski, 17, 5 pts; Lauren Tilley, 16, 3 pts.

Boys 15-18 — Ethan Abraham, 16, 4 pts; Forrest Burton, 16, 1 pt; Leon Kassianenko, 17, 15 pts; Dominc Liongson, 15, 3 pts; Jordan Phen, 16, 5 pts; Kevin Taylor, 17, 9 pts; Cole Tilley, 18, 7 pts.

