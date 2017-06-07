Six-year-old Harper Anderson, right in trio, and friends intently watch a fellow swimmer for the Taz swim team Saturday, when they beat the Loomis Basin Dolphins. Village Life Photo by Eric Boucher.

The El Dorado Hills Tasmanian Devils swim team beat the visiting Loomis Basin Dolphins Saturday, bringing Taz’ dual meet record this season to 1-1.

“Overall it was a great meet. We had many personal best times which is what it is all about,” said Taz head coach Jenn Soto.

Many events were swept by Taz swimmers taking first, second and third place, including the 6 & under girls in the 25-yard freestyle, the 9/10 girls, 11/12 girls and 13/14 boys all in the 50-yard freestyle. The 15/18 boys also took the 100-yard freestyle.

“The focus for next week will be on turns and tightening up our finishes,” Soto continued. “I want the swimmers to be reaching for that wall for every finish.”

Taz will host the College Green Gators at the CSD pool this Saturday.

For more information visit edhtaz.org.

Taz Saturday individual point earners are:

Girls 6&U: Chloe Barry, 5, 1 pt.; Annie DeLeon, 6, 6 pts; Beatrice Worbets, 6, 6 pts.

Boys 6&U: Jack Anderson, 6, 1 pt.

Girls 7/8: Rebecca Platt, 8, 1 pt; Taylor Stine, 8, 5 pts; Rylee Stover, 8, 1 pt; Sophia Torres, 8, 3 pts.

Boys 7/8: Nathan Anzelc, 7, 1 pt; Conrad Lippsmeyer, 8, 1 pt; Julian Norman, 8, 5 pts.

Girls 9/10: Madelyn Closson, 10, 5 pts; Bree Divird, 9, 3 pts; Fiona Gordan, 10, 4 pts.; Kennedi Kernazitskas, 9, 8 pts.; Senya Niednagel, 10, 1 pt.

Boys 9/10: Gabriel Hudgens, 10, 10 pts; Gavin Neal, 10, 3 pts; Lucas Roth, 10, 3 pts; Quinn Sammon, 10, 6 pts.

Girls 11/12: Brooke Davidson, 12, 5 pts; Brielle Janas, 11, 2 pts; Alex Thompson, 12, 6 pts; Samantha Torres, 12, 10 pts; Sofia Valencia, 12, 1 pt; Lizzie Young, 11, 3 pts.

Boys 11/12: Keegan Barry, 12, 1 pt; Ayden Quinones, 12, 5 pts; Tony Wang, 12, 1 pt.

Girls 13/14: Mackenzie Buehler, 14, 8 points; Jadyn Laing, 13, 3 pts; Alex Young, 13, 1pt.

Boys 13/14: Ben Mehl, 13, 10 pts; Colin Ritchie, 13, 1 pt; Will Samrick, 14, 6 pts; Colby Watts, 14, 5 pts; Nico Whitmarsh, 13, 1 pt.

Girls 15-18: Ellie Crook, 16, 1 pt; Vina Lacerna, 15, 6 pts; Analise Mulert, 16, 3 pts; Ellen Smolarski, 17, 6 pts.

Boys 15-18: Nima Afshar, 18, 1 pt; Leon Kassianenko, 17, 10 pts; Kevin Taylor, 17, 6 pts; Cole Tilley, 18, 5 pts.