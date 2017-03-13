Thompson, Mulert earn All-State status

Allena Thompson rounds a gate during CNISSF competition at Northstar last week. Photo by Harry Lefrak/Lefrak Photography. View more race photos at lefrakphotography.com

NORTHSTAR — The CNISSF State Championships concluded with last Thursday’s slalom ski run at Northstar. Oak Ridge’s Allena Thompson, in her final prep race, was a solid third to land third on the All-State Team. South 1 Division had two boys make All-State: Golden Sierra’s Lucas Murray and Ponderosa’s James Burne.

On the strength of Thompson’s high finished, Oak Ridge was fourth team-wise with 636 points. In Wednesday’s Giant Slalom, Thompson, the South 1’s top skier, crossed in fourth place.

For the boy’s, the Trojans (560) were 6th.

In combined ski points, Oak Ridge, Ponderosa and El Dorado took 5-6-7 while Union Mine and Golden Sierra were 20th and 21st, respectively.

For combined ski and snowboard team points, the Bruins and Troy were 4-5; Cougars 9th; Griz 19th; and D’backs 23rd.

Below are the individual results for South 1 athletes.

The snowboarders raced Monday and Tuesday. In the girls Giant Slalom race, Oak Ridge’s Analise Mulert, with 5th and 6th place runs, took 5th in the girl’s race, roughly 7.5 seconds back of the front-running time of 1:57.11. Oak Ridge was 11th with 441 points.

Mulert was 9th in Tuesday’s slalom. With two top-10 finishes, Mulert was No. 5 on the All State Snowboard Team.

In the boy’s race Tuesday, Trojan Nick Stolecki was 11th. in Monday’s opener, Bryce Gray had the top finish, taking 21st.

Team-wise, Oak Ridge was 6th with 594 points. In combined points, Oak Ridge (1,035) was 8th.

Below are Oak Ridge results. Complete results are at live-timing.com.

Snowboard

Giant Slalom

Girls — 5-Analise Mulert, OR, 2:04.35; 44-Kayla Mackie, OR, 2:34.92; 47-Chiara Cates, OR, 2:40.72.

Boys — 21-Bryce Gray, OR, 1:58.38; 22-Nick Stolecki, OR, 1:58.42; 30-Chad Stewart, OR, 2:01.41; 36-Kyle Lane, OR, 2:04.53; 56-Mathew Clarke, OR, 2:13.54; 74-Nathan Ciucci, OR, 2:22.35.

Slalom

Girls — 9-Analise Mulert, OR, 1:38.08; 57;Kayla Mackie, OR, 2:50.46; Chiara Cates, OR, DNS.

Boys — 11-Nick Stolecki, OR, 1:31.24; 19-Bryce Gray, OR, 1:33.94; 29-Chad Stewart, OR, 1:39.95; 36-Kyle Lane, OR, 1:43.33; 39-Nathan Ciucci, OR, 1:45.43; 66-Mathew Clarke, OR, 1:57.74.

Skiing

Giant Slalom

Girls — 4-Allena Thompson, OR. 1:26.01; 20-Michelle Dennin, OR, 1:34.60; 29-Alex Harrity, OR, 1:36.82.

Boys —14-Chris Davidson, OR, 1:30.80; 24-Colin Kong, OR, 1:32.86; 30-Ben Soloman, OR, 1:33.37; 40-John Reimer, OR, 1:37.02.

Slalom

Girls — 3-Allena Thompson, OR, 1:21.22; 17-Michelle Dennin, OR, 1:34.52; 19-Jen Thompson, OR, 1:35.73;

Boys — 26-Ben Soloman, OR, 1:28.99; 43-John Soloman, OR, 1:34.75; Colin Kong, OR, DNF.

