Trojan baseball squeezes out win

Oak Ridge walk-off salvages series

If something’s worked before, it can work again.

Reinacting strategy that won a key playoff game last year, Cameron Allie’s suicide squeeze plated Friday’s only run in the bottom of the seventh as Oak Ridge walked-off the 1-0 Sierra Foothill League victory over Granite Bay.

With pitchers putting zeros up, Trojan creativity won out. Ironically, Oak Ridge had the same players (Allie at bat/Trenton Denholm at third/Patrick Smith at first) in the exact same spots and Allie pushed his bunt to the right side as Denholm dove head first across home plate to beat the throw.

“Coach (Todd Melton) is confident with me bunting, I was able to execute and it felt good,” Allie said. “We definitely needed this win after they took the first two.”

Denholm had singled on the first pitch of the inning, was sacrificed up by Tyler Reyes and went to third as Granite Bay mentally and physically blew a chance to get Smith at first on what should have been the inning’s second out.

“I’m an aggressive base-runner and I’ll go if Cameron (Allie) gets the pitch down,” Denholm said.”Their pitcher was pretty dominate. We had chances to score and didn’t but I knew we’d get another opportunity.”

Starting pitching dominated. Trojan Robert Gasser opposed Darren Nelson and each pitched out of several jams. Gasser went five and two-thirds innings, struck out 11 including five of the first six, gave up just one hit but walked seven. John Cross, aided by Tino Bethancourt’s nice short-hop play at third, got four outs to get the win.

Through four innings, Oak Ridge (10-2) had outhit Granite Bay (9-3) 7 to 1 and squandered an excellent scoring chance in the third as Zach Reyes singled and both Denholm and Tyler had reached on back-to-back bunt hits. Baring down, Nelson struck out the next two and induced a soft lineout to keep the game scoreless.

“How many clutch performances by both pitchers were there with runners on? That was fun to watch,” Melton said. “That’s the best I’ve seen Robert throw. Us and Granite Bay have the best starting rotations. I’m proud of how we responded … now we’re back in the driver’s seat.”

Denholm, Bethancourt and Zach Reyes each had two hits.