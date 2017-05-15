Trojan baseball threepeats in SFL

ShareTweet ShareTweet

EL DORADO HILLS — Oak Ridge leaned on its pitching to carry it across the finish line Wednesday — in this case securing its third consecutive Sierra Foothill League title — to post the 3-2 Senior Day victory over Nevada Union.

Thanks to a Granite Bay loss to Woodcreek Tuesday that gave the Trojans (15-3) the league lead, Oak Ridge took the field against the Miners needing to win to lockup the banner — not knowing yet that Granite Bay (13-5) lost again to Woodcreek Wednesday. John Cross got the start, pitched into the sixth inning before Robert Gasser got the last six outs to nail down the victory.

“Pitching has carried us,” Oak Ridge coach Todd Melton said. “John was outstanding today … really good … and we had Robert and Tyler Condie ready to go and decided to go with Robert.”

Cross dominated the early going, setting down the first 11 batters he faced, five via strikeouts including the side in the second inning. His curve had a sharp break and mixed with his fastball kept the Miners guessing.

“They (Miners) were behind on the fastball so we kept pounding it and worked in the curve. They didn’t know it was coming,” Cross said.

Nevada Union was down to its last strike when it scored twice on a bloop 2-run single that fell in to make it a one-run game. Gasser got the next Miner swinging as Trojan catcher Jackson Slaughter squeezed the foul tip, his second of the inning, to ice the win.

“It feels really good to three-peat. For a while after the Granite Bay series (dropped 2-of-3) we were scuffling a bit but came back and I’m real happy about that,” Melton said. “It was good to fight for it because the past few years we’ve rolled to the league championship.”

Oak Ridge took a 1-0 lead in the second when Slaughter’s safety squeeze bunt plated Cameron Allie who singled in Smith for a fourth-inning run. In the fifth, Smith drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Slaughter. Allie and Tino Bethancourt each had 2 hits.

After the game, seniors Rhys Kennedy, Brady Rodriguez, Denholm, Reyes, Andrew Romero, Gasser, John Wynn, Smith, Tyler Condie, Cantaloube, Jack Van Boening, Michael Roos and Cross were introduced along with their families.