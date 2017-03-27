Trojan baseball wins twice

After losing its first three games of the season, the Oak Ridge Trojans bounced back Thursday with back-to-back impressive shutout victories in a doubleheader with Sierra Foothill League opponent Folsom Bulldogs.

The Trojans took game one 3-0 behind a complete game, 10-strikeout shutout by John Cross, and earned a win in the second matchup by final score of 5-0 with a nine strikeout complete game shutout from Robert Gasser. Both pitchers were dominant on the mound: Cross gave up two hits and one walk while Gasser allowing just one hit and two walks.

Offensively, Patrick Smith and Rhys Kennedy supplied the runs in the first game for Oak Ridge. Smith picked up 2 RBI’s with a single and Kennedy grabbed an RBI with a base hit of his own. Zach Reyes and Jackson Slaughter both had two hits apiece in the game one victory.

In the second game it was Tyler Reyes, Smith, and Slaughter who produced offensively for the Trojans. Slaughter converted a sacrifice fly for an RBI, while Reyes knocked in a run on a solid RBI double. Smith connected for two knocks on the day adding an RBI of his own.

“It’s only our fifth game of the season, so were still getting better and starting to not press as much and figure ourselves out,” Oak Ridge head coach Todd Melton said of his team. “We were able to get two league victories today so that was huge for us.”

