Trojan boys blast Blue Devils

Score, win draw, score, win draw, score, win draw … add steller goalie play … score, win draw and so on and so on.

Oak Ridge left no doubt it came to play in Friday’s Sacramento Valley League championship game, blasting visiting Davis 14-6 to avenge last week’s loss to the Blue Devils and more importantly … win the school’s first-ever league tournament title.

Julian Dardano dominated the midfield draws to get Trojan attackers off and running. Oak Ridge held possession the majority of time and scored 12-of-13 goals through three quarters after Davis had converted to open the match.

“It was the clamp,” said Dardano of his draw success, “I was sick last week but today we woke up, got in there and played.”

The win advances Oak Ridge to the North Coast Section Tournament.

After the Blue Devils struck first, Trojan goalie Adam Simpson buttoned down the hatch to turn away shot after shot. Davis, which put up 15 on Oak Ridge last week, did most of its scoring in the fourth quarter when the Trojans had the game well in hand.

“I was excited for this game and was seeing the ball better,” said Simpson who was mobbed by teammates after the final horn.

Trailing 1-0, Ryan Rogers tied the score with a low swoop shot from the side. After several Simpson saves, Ryan Carpenter, from behind the goal, found Chandler Thomas in the crease for a same-motion flick into the net as Oak Ridge led 2-1 after a quarter of play.

After Thomas’ goal, the Trojans never trailed. Thomas found Cal Goins (2 goals) early in the second and then Hayden Dall from the top before Rogers’ wrap-around made it 5-2. Oak Ridge scored twice more before the half as Carpenter assisted for Goins’ one-hopper past the Davis keeper and Rogers (3 goals) snuck up from behind for a flush and 7-2 halftime advantage.

“We came out and ran our offense really well, worked as a team and did the little things that make for a championship team,” Goins said.

Rogers’ reverse-direction high bouncer opened the third as Troy went for the knockout, scoring the next two 15 seconds apart thanks to Dardano’s draw prowess. Jack Hewitt went right then flung a cutback zinger inside the left post. In no time Rogers found Dall and then the same two hooked-up after a Davis timeout to make it 11-2.

Dall, who had a team-high 4 goals, closed the third quarter scoring after several fakes got him enough daylight for a successful shot.

“We came out strong in the first quarter and together we got it done,” Dall said.

In the fourth, Jake Vasquez scored as did Carpenter before the celebration, centered on Simpson, kicked off.

“Last time Davis played a zone and we’ve never really seen a zone but we made the adjustments and I’m real proud of the guys,” Oak Ridge coach John Burke said.