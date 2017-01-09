Trojan Football All-Metro selections
2016 All Metro Football Team
First team offense: Parker Blomquist, Marco Baldacchino
First team defense: Cameron Stone
Second team offense: Bryan Catchings
Second team defense: Truman Andrus, Justin Poerio
Honorable Mention offense: Derek Item, Michael Pittman
Honorable Mention defense: Kyle Brown, Nate Otto
