Trojan Football All-Metro selections

2016 All Metro Football Team

First team offense: Parker Blomquist, Marco Baldacchino
First team defense: Cameron Stone
Second team offense: Bryan Catchings
Second team defense: Truman Andrus, Justin Poerio
Honorable Mention offense: Derek Item, Michael Pittman
Honorable Mention defense: Kyle Brown, Nate Otto

