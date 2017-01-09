Trojan Football All-Metro selections

2016 All Metro Football Team

First team offense: Parker Blomquist, Marco Baldacchino

First team defense: Cameron Stone

Second team offense: Bryan Catchings

Second team defense: Truman Andrus, Justin Poerio

Honorable Mention offense: Derek Item, Michael Pittman

Honorable Mention defense: Kyle Brown, Nate Otto

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63491

This story falls on page "9"