Trojan girls upend Granite Bay

Ashley Laing had 16 saves and both Skylar Schuette and Emma Reed scored four second-half goals as Oak Ridge defeated Granite Bay 15-9 for its second straight Sacramento Valley League championship Friday evening, returning the Lady Trojans to the North Coast Section Tournament.

Laing kept the Trojans in the game while the offense struggled to find its rhythm early, recording eight of her stops while allowing just two goals. Gross scored twice and Reed once but a 12:33 goal-less drought left Oak Ridge clinging to the slim 3-2 halftime advantage.

“We came out nervous in the beginning and we started out slow,” Laing said. “But when the offense gets going, the defense gets going, then I get going. It’s all about momentum. Once a team gets scoring it’s hard to stop them.”

The second half featured more offense by Troy as they excelled in the draw. Oak Ridge blitzed the Grizzlies during one stretch with three goals — all within less than 30 seconds of the other — as Gross found a cutting Schuette; Gross then split the defense for an upfield sprint and pumped a shot past the goalie; and Morgan Delwiche followed with her lone goal for the 6-2 lead.

“The draw was a huge factor,” said Schuette. In the second half, we started moving the ball faster, using each other. In the first half they had strong defense and we just weren’t moving the ball so it was tough to get around them.”

After Reed’s splash shot, it was 9-2 but Granite Bay pressed and went on a 4-2 run to close the gap at 11-6 with 9:35 left. Back-to-back Schuette goals and several Laing saves squelched the rally as Oak Ridge led 13-6 at 7:37.

Again the Trojans exerted more control over ball possession. Reed changed her approach in the draw, dominating the game in the process.

“A lot of the game is based off of possession and whoever wins the draw,” said Gross. “We made a switch and found that we could get the draw control. Once we got that, it was run-and-gun.”

Reed added her fifth goal of the game, followed by a Hailey Honaker goal to give Oak Ridge a commanding 15-6 lead. The Grizzlies scored three times in the final 2:33, but it just wasn’t enough.

“In the end I think it came down to heart,” said Schuette. “We just wanted it more.”