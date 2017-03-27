Lady Trojan LAX blasts St. Francis

It didn’t take long at all for the Oak Ridge Trojans to get on the scoreboard in Friday’s home contest against St. Francis. Brianne Gross scored for the Trojans just 11 seconds into the matchup, in a game where Oak Ridge showed off its high-powered offense on its way to an exciting 16-3 victory.

The Trojans scored early and often in the first half, taking a comfortable 9-2 over St. Francis lead into halftime. Oak Ridge got big first-half scoring production from both Skylar Schuette and Gross, who each had a hat trick by halftime.

The scoring chances kept coming for the Troy, who were able to add to their lead by outscoring the Troubadours 7-1 in the second half. A strong showing from goalie Ashley Laing held the Troubadours to just three goals, picking up eight saves on the day.

Schuette finished with an impressive six goals and two assists for Oak Ridge, dominating on the offensive end all game long. Gross followed her closely behind racking up four goals and two assists of her own on the day.

Emma Reed and Morgan Delwiche netted two goals each, with Reed handing out two assists and Delwiche one. Aly De Caro and Kelcie Bonal got in on the scoring as well adding one goal a piece in the win. Troy is now 5-2 and plays tomorrow night in a home matchup versus Casa Roble.

