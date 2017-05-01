Sports

Trojan Sports Physical Night

May 03, 2017

The El Dorado Union High School District and Oak Ridge High Athletic Department requires a current and completed Sports Participation Health Record with a medical physician’s approval each school year.

All athletes must have a medical physician’s approval to participate in sports. Clearance for a sport is required to try out, practice and/or participate.

Students planning on participating in Oak Ridge sports during the 2017-18 school year can fulfill this requirement Tuesday May 9 for $25 (payable to ORHS Athletics) at the El Dorado Hills Physical Therapy at 907 Embarcadero in El Dorado Hills.

The schedule is as follows: Students with last names G-L at 6 p.m.; M-S 6:45; T-Z, 7:30; A-F, 8:15 p.m.

You must bring a completed Sports Participation Heath Record (available at trojanpride.com -Athletic Dept – Forms/Documents) and $25 to Sports Physical Night. For questions call the Oak Ridge Athletic Office at 9i6-933-6980 Ext. 3044.

