Trojan wrestlers 4th at Tim Brown

WELL DONE — Trojan wrestlers and coaches with their hardware after a successful two days at the Tim Brown Memorial Tournament. Below left, Jackson Redhair looks to flatten his opponent while at right, Mikey Mello had a hop, skip and jump in his weekend performance. Photo by Kristin Bicocca

Mikey Mello, Jackson Redhair take third place

SACRAMENTO — Six Oak Ridge wrestlers placed at last weekend’s annual two-day Tim Brown Memorial Wrestling Tournament at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium.

Seventy-eight teams participated including Ponderosa and El Dorado. The Trojans finished fourth with 150.5 points, Ponderosa was right behind and the Cougars 69th. Oak Ridge’s highest placers were Mikey Mello (134 pounds) and Jackson Redhair ((147) who both took third. Troy sent 14 wrestlers, doubling up in one weight class. Six Trojans went to the second day undefeated.

After a first-round bye, Mello pinned Sierra’s Vince Marquez and returned to put a 20-5 technical decision on Vista del Lago’s Andrew Reese. In his quarterfinals, Mello battled Rodriguez’ Jaydn Loeza but lost 8-6, his last of the day as he registered near identical scores in defeating Buchanan’s Jaeden Edwards 8-2; Rocklin’s Logan Bik 7-2: and Bruin Austin Ward 8-3 in the third/fourth place match.

Redhair also waited through a bye, then decisioned Del Campo’s Joe Whitworth 6-2; Folsom’s Caiden Cohen 12-3; and Chico’s Ryan Rudkin 11-4 before dropping a 5-1 match in the semis to Granite Bay’s Jack Ramalia, the bracket’s eventual winner. In consolations rounds, Redhair dispatched Windsor’s Au Yeung 13-4 and ran into Rudkin again for third place, this time getting past the Chico grappler 10-8.

If it’s Oak Ridge and Folsom at the same tournament, it’s fitting Trojan AJ Bicocca and Bulldog Mason Roush square off. Both pinned two of their first three opponents after first-round byes but Roush was tripped up in the quarters 2-1 while Bicocca reached the semifinals and gave the eventual bracket champ, Inderkum’s Nemo Chapman, a run for his money but fell 12-8.

With their sights set on a third-place medal, Roush won his first consolation match to face Bicocca. In another low-scoring affair, Roush prevailed 3-1, moving on to take third, while Bicocca put away Windsor’s Aiden Henry 8-2 for fifth.

At 128s, Oak Ridge’s Jared Horstman also took fifth place. After a bye, he pinned Vista’s Devin Duncan, Rosemont’s Jonathan Solis and Turlock’s Manny Conde to reach the semis before falling 4-2 to Elk Grove’s Jacob Seto who went on to win it all. In consolations, Horstman fell to Orland Enrique Landeros 7-3 but bounced back with a 9-2 win over Palma’s Saul Gonzalez for fifth.

Bobby Mello (172) placed sixth. He too had a bye, won 16-8 and pinned two others to reach the semis unscathed. One of four standing, Mello lost 9-5 to Folsom’s Kalib Reyes-Small and then dropped his next two.

Oak Ridge’s Max McCarver was the last Trojan to place when he took eighth at 115s. After his bye, McCarver scored a pin but was then knocked out of the winner’s bracket after a tight 8-7 setback. McCarver stayed alive with a 9-8 win over Patterson’s Mokbel Obeid, pinned his next, lost 5-2 and then 6-0 to Ponderosa’s Ethan Weiner in the 7th/8th place match.

Michael Remer (122) went 1-2; Ricky Mello (140) was 1-2; Jack Santina (154) 2-2; Nathan Magee (154) went 2-2; Gabe Guzman (162) went 2-2; Sam Sanders (184) finished 0-2; Preston Cobabe (222) went 4-2; and Greg Mesigian (287) ended 0-2.

